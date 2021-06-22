Dear Tommy and family. Jay called to tell me of your fathers passing. So sorry to hear this sad news. Ronnie always had a smile on his face even when he was going through some though times in his life. He loved your mother and he loved his sons. Family was very important to him. You are very fortunate to have had him in your life for so many years. Loved the slide show that is on this website. This family can certainly feel and understand the sadness in your hearts, because as you know, we have just been through this painful loss. Hold on to all the great memories and love in your hearts and minds and it does help you get through the days ahead. Without loving someone, there can not be sorrow. You all are in our prayers. Take one day at a time and you will get through it. My love to you and family. Margaret Ann Bergen

Margaret Ann Bergen June 28, 2021