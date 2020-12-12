PERKINS, Thomas Everett "Tuck", 95, departed this life at home surrounded by family on December 8, 2020. Born in Chesterfield County in 1925, he lived in Chesterfield his entire life, attending Manchester High School, playing baseball and working on the family farm. He married Helen Phillips in June 1946, starting a wonderful partnership of 72 years until her death in January 2019. He served in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve (1943 to 1953) and graduated from Tulane University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He devoted his entire career to Commonwealth Propane, retiring as President in 1990. His work was nationally recognized for his contributions to technical codes and safety training. He was intensely dedicated to the community, serving on numerous civic boards and helped found the Manchester YMCA. Following his brother's desire to provide the community with emergency medical transport, he served in the earliest days with the Manchester Volunteer Rescue Squad. He was a dedicated member of the Richmond Rotary Club. He was active in the fellowship of Branch's Baptist Church for over 93 years and served the church joyfully his entire life. He had many hobbies -working on the family farm, visiting the family cottage at Windmill Point on the Chesapeake Bay, fishing, hunting and playing the harmonica, all made more joyful in the company of children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Oyster stew and Helen's crab cakes provided great joy. After retirement, he founded Greater Broad Rock Community Inc. to focus on the growing needs in the area. He initiated the Good Citizenship Award, hand delivering a certificate and savings bond to hundreds of well deserving students in Richmond and Chesterfield. He and Helen created and lead a Christian Music Day Camp to introduce the joys of music and summer camp to many area children. Driven to record the blessings in his life, he wrote "Just Remembering," a wonderful view into simpler times in Chesterfield County. His book shares the "life's lessons" that guided him through life, shaped by his mother and early childhood memories. He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Sharon Eshler (Jake), Diane Ruxer, Tucker (Liz); eight grandchildren, Todd Eshler (Marilee), Jason Eshler (Rodrigo), John Eshler (Paige), Matt Ruxer (Ali), Andrew Ruxer (Julia), Will Perkins (Amy), Anna Holloway (Ryan), Ellie Johnson (Whit); 11 great-grandchildren; and four sisters-in-law, Jane Johnson, Ruth Gilbert, Dot Phillips, Jean Perkins. His life was a life of commitment, dedication and service. To his wife, his family and friends. To his church and his faith. To his work and employees. And to all in his community. The family wishes to acknowledge Nicole Viers and Tuck's dedicated caregivers Michelle Faulk, Frances Lewis, Kimberly Stokes and Aleesea Viers for their skilled and loving care. Thanks to Charlotte Wilson and Robin Stone of Springdale at Lucy Corr for service and care beyond excellence. Donations in his memory can be made to Branch's Baptist Church, 3400 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, 23234 or Good Samaritan Ministries, 2307 Hull St. Road, Richmond, Va. 23234. Or share a crab cake and laugh with a friend. A private graveside service will be held at Branch's with a video available to view at Morrissett.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2020.