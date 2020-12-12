Mr Perkins was truly a Community Angel. Both he and Mrs Perkins made a difference in the lives of many children in the Greater Broad Rock Community. His dedication and desire to be a blessing to others will always be remembered. My prayer is that those lives he has touched will pay it forward. Thank you Perkins family for sharing Tuck with our community for so many years. May Gods love comfort and keep you. Blessings Pamela Wilkerson

