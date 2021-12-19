Menu
Walter Calvin Smith Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
SMITH, Walter Calvin, Jr., of Glen Allen, went to be with His Lord and Savior Wednesday, December 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Annie Louise Timberlake Smith and Walter Calvin Smith Sr.; and brother, James Smith. Calvin is survived by the love of his life, wife of 53 years, Mary Anne Nuckols Smith; his two adored daughters, Angela Christian Anderson (Kelly) and Mary Catherine Piland (Jethro); four cherished grandchildren, Ryan Christian Anderson, Kyle Ephraim Anderson, Ava Catherine Piland and Alexander Calvin Piland; five siblings, Elsie Allen, Mary Lou Rowe, Linwood Smith, Carolyn Washburn (Claude) and Charles Smith (Esther); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was a U.S. Army veteran, retired as a supervisor after 38 years of faithful service with Virginia Power and was a member of Farrington Volunteer Fire Department. Everyone described him as a kind, gentle, hard-working gentleman. Calvin's Christian faith was evident in all that he did. He had a heart for serving and was a friend to everyone. He had a strong work ethic, was a peaceful man with many talents and shared them with his family, neighbors and friends. He enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing. Calvin was a sports fan and was happiest spending time with his family, particularly his grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1 p.m., with services beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Rd. Interment will follow in the Nuckols Family Cemetery, Montpelier. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
11220 Nuckols Rd., VA
Dec
20
Service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
11220 Nuckols Rd., VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
Joan and my prayers are with Mr, Smiths' family.
Robert A Crummette
Friend
December 23, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marilyn S. Saul
December 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May God give you strength during this time!
Daryl Gough and family
December 19, 2021
Mary - and your family, so sorry for your loss! From what I knew of your Dad he was indeed a wonderful man. God bless you with wonderful memories of your Dad!
Beverly Rudd
Friend
December 19, 2021
the Da Cunha family
December 19, 2021
The world has lost a great man. `Smitty´ was a wonderful friend and mentor to all. Rest In Peace Smitty.
Joe Murphy
Work
December 19, 2021
