DRAKE, William Gary, Sr., 71, of King William, passed away peacefully in his home. Bill loved hunting and fishing, along with spending time with his grandson, Justin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie. Bill is survived by his daughter, Crystal Fox (Roy); his son, Gary Drake (Beth); and his grandchildren, Justin Fox, Hunter Drake, Anthony, Allison and Courtney McGehee. Vincent Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2021.