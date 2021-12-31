Menu
William Gary Drake Sr.
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA
DRAKE, William Gary, Sr., 71, of King William, passed away peacefully in his home. Bill loved hunting and fishing, along with spending time with his grandson, Justin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie. Bill is survived by his daughter, Crystal Fox (Roy); his son, Gary Drake (Beth); and his grandchildren, Justin Fox, Hunter Drake, Anthony, Allison and Courtney McGehee. Vincent Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2021.
Vincent Funeral Home
So sorry to hear of Billy's passing. Keeping the family in our prayers.
Perk & Brenda Walls
Friend
December 31, 2021
