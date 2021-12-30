SHAHDA, William "Bill", was born at 9 a.m. on March 11, 1924 to Lebanese parents living in Richmond, just east of Monroe Park, on West Third Street. Bill graduated from John Marshall High School in 1943 and entered World War II, where he served until 1946 before receiving a wounded discharge, suffering from post-traumatic stress. Bill returned home and built a career in finance that extended into the 1980s, that included professorial work at both the University of Richmond and Virginia Union University. Even after retirement, Bill enjoyed investing and following the Stock Market, collecting coins, speculating on artwork and purchasing land.



Bill loved to dance even into his 90s. He was known to dance late into the night with old and new friends and kept a guidebook for Disco dancing among his personal effects to the end of life. He was an avid student of exercise and diet, zealous for fresh fruits and veggies and a lover of movies. His choice of beauty products ensured a flawless complexion. And he distributed these to those who cared to know him.



Bill came to be a regular part of Eternity Church on Richmond's Northside. Behind his rough demeanor, there was a very kind and caring heart. Bill's own experience of forgiveness and the love of God gave him the strength to ask and offer forgiveness.



Bill died early in the day on November 28, 2021, at 97 years old, from complications due to pneumonia. He left an indelible impression as someone hungry for life and independent nearly to the end of his life, and as someone who came to embrace the love of God and a life lived in community with God's people. He comes from a family of four boys, Albert, Freddy, Robert and Bill. His sister, Virginia Puryear, is the only surviving sibling; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Eternity Church. Interment will be in Westhampton Memorial Park.



We praise God for Bill's life!



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2021.