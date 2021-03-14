Ann Quinn Staton
November 12, 1950 - March 7, 2021
Ann Quinn Staton died on March 7, 2021, at age 70, in Plano, Texas. She was born in Waco, Texas. The family held a private ceremony on Thursday, March 11.
Ann devoted her life to education, following in the footsteps of her mother Norma, a public school teacher and assistant superintendent of Waco schools. She believed learning was the high tide that lifted all ships - that the world must be understood if it is to be improved. Ann's focus as an educator was speech communication, for an idea can only change the world if it is communicated effectively.
Ann was a graduate of Reicher High School in Waco, received her B.A. and M.A. from Baylor University, and her Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin. She began her career as a professor at the University of Washington in Seattle, where she became Chair of the Department of Speech Communication. She ended her career as the Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences at Texas Woman's University in Denton, where she created the Global Connections initiative to foster global thinking and cross-cultural understanding.
Throughout her career Ann was often the only woman in the room. She was a tireless advocate for women and students of color, and believed every student was entitled to a high-quality education. She published dozens of articles and authored a book about communication in classrooms. Her work led to improvements in education strategies across the country.
Ann was a dedicated mother above all else. Despite having a successful and demanding career, she was a constant positive presence in her sons' lives. She drove carpool, attended every sports game, embarrassingly shouted encouragement when shooting free throws, edited college essays, offered unsolicited grammatical corrections, supported them through their schooling and early careers, sent monthly cards and letters with $20 bills for a "special treat" well into their 30s, and made sure to visit consistently but for short enough periods to never be a nuisance.
Her stated goal in life was for her sons to be close and to support each other no matter what. They have been best friends for 38 years and work together in their respective careers as an entertainment attorney and film producer. They live a short distance from each another and their families have grown up together. They think the world of their mother and hope she knows that everything good in their lives is in some way because of her.
Ann was preceded in death by her father, Hiram Staton, and mother, Norma Staton, both of Waco.
Ann is survived by her loving partner, Michael; her sons, Christopher and Nicholas, who strive to be as devoted a parent as she was; her daughters-in-law, Cheryl and Sarah; and her grandchildren, Cameron, Shane and Dean. They will miss their Annie Pie every day and will carry her warm glow with love and appreciation.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to The Education Trust, https://edtrust.org/
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.