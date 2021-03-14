Menu
Ann Quinn Staton
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Ann Quinn Staton

November 12, 1950 - March 7, 2021

Ann Quinn Staton died on March 7, 2021, at age 70, in Plano, Texas. She was born in Waco, Texas. The family held a private ceremony on Thursday, March 11.

Ann devoted her life to education, following in the footsteps of her mother Norma, a public school teacher and assistant superintendent of Waco schools. She believed learning was the high tide that lifted all ships - that the world must be understood if it is to be improved. Ann's focus as an educator was speech communication, for an idea can only change the world if it is communicated effectively.

Ann was a graduate of Reicher High School in Waco, received her B.A. and M.A. from Baylor University, and her Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin. She began her career as a professor at the University of Washington in Seattle, where she became Chair of the Department of Speech Communication. She ended her career as the Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences at Texas Woman's University in Denton, where she created the Global Connections initiative to foster global thinking and cross-cultural understanding.

Throughout her career Ann was often the only woman in the room. She was a tireless advocate for women and students of color, and believed every student was entitled to a high-quality education. She published dozens of articles and authored a book about communication in classrooms. Her work led to improvements in education strategies across the country.

Ann was a dedicated mother above all else. Despite having a successful and demanding career, she was a constant positive presence in her sons' lives. She drove carpool, attended every sports game, embarrassingly shouted encouragement when shooting free throws, edited college essays, offered unsolicited grammatical corrections, supported them through their schooling and early careers, sent monthly cards and letters with $20 bills for a "special treat" well into their 30s, and made sure to visit consistently but for short enough periods to never be a nuisance.

Her stated goal in life was for her sons to be close and to support each other no matter what. They have been best friends for 38 years and work together in their respective careers as an entertainment attorney and film producer. They live a short distance from each another and their families have grown up together. They think the world of their mother and hope she knows that everything good in their lives is in some way because of her.

Ann was preceded in death by her father, Hiram Staton, and mother, Norma Staton, both of Waco.

Ann is survived by her loving partner, Michael; her sons, Christopher and Nicholas, who strive to be as devoted a parent as she was; her daughters-in-law, Cheryl and Sarah; and her grandchildren, Cameron, Shane and Dean. They will miss their Annie Pie every day and will carry her warm glow with love and appreciation.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to The Education Trust, https://edtrust.org/.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We go back to the summers of '67 and '68. So dear and much loved, and she was so kind.
John C Jenkins
Friend
July 9, 2021
Ann was one of the most beautiful people I´ve ever known. Inside and out... A true beauty.
Pat Strait Magid
March 18, 2021
I had the pleasure of going to school with Ann from first grade thru graduation from Reicher. She was so very beautiful; but her beauty was always enhanced by how nice she was and loyal to her friends. She will be missed; theuy do not come any more special than Ann... God bless the family...
Bill Miller
March 17, 2021
Dr. Staton was a role model for women in leadership-- I appreciated her guidance and example. She thought carefully, cared deeply, and smiles often and broadly. My sincere sympathies go to her family and loved ones.
Cynthia Evetts
March 15, 2021
Dr. Staton was a wonderful scholar and a kind person. It was a joy to work with her, and her life touched so many students and colleagues in a positive way. We will miss her very much. Prayers for her family and friends.
Guy Litton
March 15, 2021
Dr. Staton was such a kind person and interviewing with her when I applied for my job at TWU is still an important first memory for me at this institution. She put me at ease and was genuinely interested in what I had to say. She was a big part of the reason I took the job! She will be missed. Sending my love to her family.
Ilana Morgan
March 15, 2021
Ann was one of the most brilliant minds I've ever known. A beautiful soul and the kindest of hearts. And, as a young woman, a rare great friend at a time when I needed one. She was supposed to be my date to the Reicher High School prom in 1965... but, sadly, was too young!
Tony Castro
March 14, 2021
Deepest sympathy, with love to all.
Beverly White Spicer
March 13, 2021
