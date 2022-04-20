Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Trine G. Ochoa
1921 - 2022
BORN
1921
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Trine G. Ochoa

Aug. 22, 1921 - April 17, 2022

Trine Galindo Ochoa of Waco, TX went to the loving arms of the Lord on April 17, 2022. Trine Ochoa was welcomed in the world on August 22, 1921. Trine was a strong woman that loved her Family unconditionally. Trine enjoyed quilting, working in her yard, and spending time with her loved ones. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., with a rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 21, at Oakcrest Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be at 12:00 p.m, Friday, April 22, at Sacred Heart Church. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Oakwood Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jesse Ochoa Sr.; parents, Carlos and Juanita Galindo; brothers, Tilo Galindo and Stephon Galindo.

Survivors included Children; Jesse Ochoa Jr.(Becky), Ralph Ochoa (Bianca), Raymond Ochoa, Irene Basquez (Lupe); grandchildren, Leslie Alvarado, Jessica Arreola (Anthony), Santiago Ochoa (Christina), Angelo Ochoa (Jaime); great grandchildren; Emily and Michael Alvarado, Abby, Garner, Henry, and James Ochoa, Kennedy and Kannon Arreola.

Pallbearers, Santiago Ochoa, Angelo Ochoa, Anthony Arreola, Christopher Riggins, Brian Montemayor, and Domingo Jasso.

Please sign guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2022.
