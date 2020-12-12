I could not have asked for better neighbors when I moved into this community 15 years ago. Bud came right over and offered to take my trash off each week and he did so for many years. My last memory of him is seeing him sitting on his front porch and yelling, "Hey Janie," to me across the street. He would also let me know if he saw anything suspicious going on in the neighborhood. I have lost a good friend and a great neighbor.

Janie Helton Neighbor December 11, 2020