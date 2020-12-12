Combs, Lee Roy "Bud"
November 7, 1928 - December 9, 2020
Mr. Lee Roy "Bud" Combs, age 92, of Elkin, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Combs was born November 7, 1928 in Surry County to Earlie and Eva Burcham Combs. Mr. Combs was the oldest member of Friendship Baptist Church, where he was the longest-serving deacon. He also served as church treasurer and Sunday school teacher for many years. Mr. Combs was the owner-operator of Combs Produce for over 40 years. One of his greatest joys in life was his marriage of 69 years to his precious wife, Marie. He often spoke of how proud he was of their marriage and what an angel on earth she was. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Marie Park Combs; son, Keith Edward Combs; sisters, Lucille Combs O'Neal, Shirley Combs Hampton, Betty Combs Holbrook, Frankie Combs Philley; son-in-law, Ralph Coe. Survivors include: his son, Jeff Combs and wife Joyce of Elkin; daughter, Elaine Combs Coe of Elkin; daughter-in-law, Jo Ann Nelson Combs of Elkin; brother, Richard Combs of Statesville; grandchildren, Andrea Poindexter and husband Rob, Karla Combs, Jon Combs and fiancée Michelle; step-grandchildren, Nathan Hanks, Jacob Hanks and wife Stephanie; great-grandchildren, Aaron Poindexter and wife Kayleigh, Anna Poindexter, Ben Poindexter, Samantha Combs, Fletcher Combs; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be conducted at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Fugate, Rev. Jonah Parker, and Rev. Mattie Ponce-de-Leon officiating. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Mr. Combs will lie-in-state Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 633 Friendship Church Rd, Elkin, NC 28621. "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths." Proverbs 3:5-6
Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com
. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 12, 2020.