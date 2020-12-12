Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lee Roy "Bud" Combs
FUNERAL HOME
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC
Combs, Lee Roy "Bud"

November 7, 1928 - December 9, 2020

Mr. Lee Roy "Bud" Combs, age 92, of Elkin, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Combs was born November 7, 1928 in Surry County to Earlie and Eva Burcham Combs. Mr. Combs was the oldest member of Friendship Baptist Church, where he was the longest-serving deacon. He also served as church treasurer and Sunday school teacher for many years. Mr. Combs was the owner-operator of Combs Produce for over 40 years. One of his greatest joys in life was his marriage of 69 years to his precious wife, Marie. He often spoke of how proud he was of their marriage and what an angel on earth she was. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Marie Park Combs; son, Keith Edward Combs; sisters, Lucille Combs O'Neal, Shirley Combs Hampton, Betty Combs Holbrook, Frankie Combs Philley; son-in-law, Ralph Coe. Survivors include: his son, Jeff Combs and wife Joyce of Elkin; daughter, Elaine Combs Coe of Elkin; daughter-in-law, Jo Ann Nelson Combs of Elkin; brother, Richard Combs of Statesville; grandchildren, Andrea Poindexter and husband Rob, Karla Combs, Jon Combs and fiancée Michelle; step-grandchildren, Nathan Hanks, Jacob Hanks and wife Stephanie; great-grandchildren, Aaron Poindexter and wife Kayleigh, Anna Poindexter, Ben Poindexter, Samantha Combs, Fletcher Combs; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be conducted at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Fugate, Rev. Jonah Parker, and Rev. Mattie Ponce-de-Leon officiating. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Mr. Combs will lie-in-state Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 633 Friendship Church Rd, Elkin, NC 28621. "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths." Proverbs 3:5-6

Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 12, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W, Elkin, NC
Dec
13
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W, Elkin, NC
Funeral services provided by:
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
To my cousin Bud. I just found out of your passing. I was just in Elkin last week and passed by Combs Produce. I have fond memories of you and Marie taking me to the person with the beautiful German Shepherd and Collie mixed dogs. I think it was one of Marie's relatives. Your in a better place now Bud. May the Lord be with you always.
Stephen Combs
Family
December 21, 2020
Jeff and family... I am very sorry for your loss. Your Dad was always so kind and caring. Know you all are my thoughts and prayers....love you
Sherrie Masten
Friend
December 15, 2020
Andrea & Family,
I didn't know your grandfather, but his life and legacy speak for itself. I am sure he is rejoicing in heaven with Jesus and all his loved ones who have gone on before. May God give you strength to get you through this time and my sympathy and prayers are with you!
Patricia Cockerham
Acquaintance
December 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Kathy Hemric
Friend
December 13, 2020
Praying for the entire family during this time of loss. Loved Uncle Bud and Aunt Marie. Have lots of memories spending time together with this wonderful family. God called his servant home and said well done good and faithful servant your work on earth is done. Time to spend eternity with me . Love to all.
Teressa Holbrook Rogers
Family
December 12, 2020
My condolences to the family. May you find comfort in your many wonderful memories of him.
mary emmons
Friend
December 11, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Paulette Gregory
Friend
December 11, 2020
I could not have asked for better neighbors when I moved into this community 15 years ago. Bud came right over and offered to take my trash off each week and he did so for many years. My last memory of him is seeing him sitting on his front porch and yelling, "Hey Janie," to me across the street. He would also let me know if he saw anything suspicious going on in the neighborhood. I have lost a good friend and a great neighbor.
Janie Helton
Neighbor
December 11, 2020
I loved my uncle Bud.He and Marie were great examples to me as a child with be so welcoming when we would to go to there home. I will never forget you and that smile. Prayers for the wonderful family
Greg Caudle
Family
December 11, 2020
My sincere sympathy for the family with the loss of Bud. Support each other and honor him with your caring for each other.
( From Carl Combs’ daughter)
Kathy Combs Ellis
Family
December 11, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Bud was a wonderful human being. My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family.
Gail Dteele
Friend
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results