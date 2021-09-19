Easter, Norma Jean Honeycutt
April 25, 1935 - September 14, 2021
Mrs. Norma Jean Honeycutt Easter, 86, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at her home. She was born April 25, 1935, to the late Herbert and Effie Honeycutt. Norma loved her flowers, indoors and out, especially her African violets. In addition, she enjoyed watching the birds and other wildlife visiting her bird feeders. She also was an avid college basketball fan, cheering for her North Carolina Tarheels. Norma worked for R.J. Reynolds from May 26, 1969 to June 30, 1988. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gray Easter; sister, Francis Hilton; daughter, Debra Ann Easter; and daughter-in-law, Eva Easter. Norma is survived by her son, Michael Gray Easter; grandson, Stetson Easter; brother, Ray Honeycutt; sister, Arlene Smith; and four brothers-in-law: Buddy Easter (Phyllis), Doug Easter (Agnes), Rudy Easter, and Donnell Easter. A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 PM Monday, September 20th at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Pastor Doug Klein officiating. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday, September 19th at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Park Rd., STE 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 19, 2021.