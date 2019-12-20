Angelo Lozada (1966 – 2019), comedian warmed up “Daily Show” audiences

He was featured in Trevor Noah's "moment of Zen" on the day of his death

Angelo Lozada was a New York comedian who was the warmup act for “The Daily Show” for three years. He co-created and starred in the web series “Get Some!,” for which he was nominated for Best actor in a Web Series at the Official Latino Short Film Festival. Lozada was the founder of the comedy troupe Noyurican Rule, and he was featured on “Showtime at the Apollo,” BET’s “ComicView,” and Martin Lawrence’s “1st Amendment.”

Died: December 18, 2019 (Who else died on December 18?)

Details of death: Died of stomach cancer at the age of 53.

Friendship with Trevor Noah: Fellow comedian and “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah paid tribute to Lozada, remembering the days when the two toured together. His Instagram tribute featured a photo of the two comics boarding an airplane together, with a story of their touring days. On Wednesday night’s “Daily Show,” Noah dedicated the show’s “moment of Zen” to Lozada, displaying a photo of the comic and his name and dates of birth and death.

What people said about him: “When we started our journey together we were driving around the U.S. trying to make 300 people laugh at a time. 6 years later we were traveling the world performing together in arenas. Comedian, father, brother, husband, friend. I love you Pop. Rest in peace Angelo Lozada.” —Trevor Noah

“I met Angelo Lozada when I first started comedy at 17 yrs old. He was like a big brother instantly. I have so many memories of him that it’s hard to pick a favorite so I won’t. They were all my favorite, every moment with him was a joy. He touched more people than he knew and I’m gutted by this loss. R.I.P. May your memory live on through those who knew you.” —comedian Gina Brillon

“Rest in peace Angelo Lozada. A pure soul. A generous heart, a hilarious comedian and a consummate pro. He has been a pillar for this generation of NY comedians; a beacon of light to which we were all drawn.” —comedian Ted Alexandro

