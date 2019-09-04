Anthoine Hubert (1996 - 2019), Formula Two driver

French driver won two races during the 2019 season

Anthoine Hubert was a French Formula Two race car driver who won two races during the 2019 racing season. He won his first race in May in Monaco and his second in June in his home country racing for the Arden team. He died following a collision with other cars at a high speed on the Spa-Francorchamps track. Hubert was in eighth place in the championship standings.

Died: Saturday, August 31, 2019. (Who else died on August 31?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 22 during an accident at the Belgian Grand Prix.

What they said about him: “This is devastating. God rest your soul Anthoine. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family today.” – Five-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton

“A week-end I'll forever remember for 2 different reasons. 1st Formula 1 Win dedicated to you my friend” – Charles Leclerc, Formula 1 driver

