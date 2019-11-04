Brian Tarantina (1959 - 2019), “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” actor

He also starred on “Gilmore Girls”

Brian Tarantina was a character actor who played Jackie, the MC at the Gaslight Café, on the acclaimed show, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” He was also known for his role as Bootsy on “Gilmore Girls.” Tarantina appeared as a guest on numerous TV shows including “The Sopranos” and “Law and Order.” He also had a role in Spike Lee’s recent movie, “BlacKkKlansmen” and appeared on Broadway.

Died: Saturday, November 2, 2019. (Who else died on November 2?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 60.

What they said about him: “For over twenty five years, Brian Tarantina has been in our lives. He was in Amy’s first pilot. And he’s been in every significant thing we’ve done since,” the statement said. “He came in with that voice and that timing and he made every scene better. And weirder. Every moment was completely unique. You can’t describe a guy like Brian, you just had to be there. And lucky for us, we were. We love him and will forever miss him.” - Statement from “Gilmore Girls” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino

"so deeply sad to hear about the passing of Brian Tarantina. He was hilarious and talented and kind and an all around golden (expletive) weirdo. Our family of weirds won’t be the same without him." - “Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan on Instagram

