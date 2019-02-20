Bruno Ganz (1941 - 2019), played Hitler in “Downfall”

Swiss actor was a favorite of director Wim Wenders

Bruno Ganz was a Swiss actor known for his portrayal of Hitler in the 2004 Oscar-nominated movie “Downfall.” He was a favorite of director Wim Wenders, appearing as an angel who chooses mortal life after he falls in love with a trapeze performer in 1987’s “Wings of Desire.” and starred opposite Dennis Hopper in Wender’s “The American Friend.” He also appeared in “The Boys from Brazil” and “The Reader.”

Died: Saturday, February 16, 2019. (Who else died on February 16?)

Details of death: Died from colon cancer at the age of 77.

On his memorable role as an angel in “Wings of Desire”: “People in planes said: ‘Ah, no need to be afraid, because with you here, nothing can happen. Now we are safe.'” “Or a mother said to her child: ‘Look, there’s your guardian angel.’ They weren’t joking.” - Ganz told the Danish film journal P.O.V.

Tribute: “RIP Bruno Ganz. #WingsOfDesire was the first film i saw as a teen that showed me how art can reach right into the core of your heart.” – Amanda Palmer on Twitter

