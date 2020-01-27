Calabasas Helicopter Crash Victims (2020)

Nine people were killed in a crash Sunday morning, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Nine people were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on the morning of Sunday, January 26, 2020. There were no survivors.

Among the victims was legendary NBA star Kobe Bryant, who played 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was 41. Read more about Bryant here.

The other victims were:

Gianna Bryant, 13, was the daughter of Bryant and a student at Harbor Day School in Newport Beach, California. She loved and excelled at basketball, and she hoped to play for the WNBA one day. Her club team was to play in the basketball tournament.

Alyssa Altobelli was a friend and basketball teammate of Gianna Bryant’s.

John Altobelli, 56, was Alyssa’s father and a baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California, where his team won four state championships over his 27-year tenure.

Keri Altobelli was John’s wife and Alyssa’s mother.

Christina Mauser was an assistant coach of the girls’ basketball team. She was a former coach and physical education teacher at Harbor Day School.

Ara Zobayan, of Huntington Beach, California, was the helicopter’s pilot, flying in his capacity as Bryant’s personal pilot.

Sarah and Peyton Chester were a mother and daughter who lived in Orange County.

The crash took place amid foggy conditions in Southern California. The helicopter was en route from Orange County’s John Wayne Airport to a basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.

We invite you to share condolences for the victims of the Calabasas Helicopter Crash in our Guest Book.

Full biographical profiles and ongoing coverage: Los Angeles Times | New York Times