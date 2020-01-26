Kobe Bryant (1978 - 2020), basketball legend

Led the Lakers to five NBA titles

Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest players to put on an NBA uniform, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, in Calabasas, California, at the age of 41.This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Bryant played all 20 of his seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, leading them to five NBA titles. Wearing his familiar number 24, the shooting guard was an 18-time All-Star and a two-time NBA finals MVP. An unstoppable scorer from outside and inside, he averaged 25 points in his career. He won two gold medals for Team USA in the Olympics.