Camilo Sesto (1946–2019), beloved Spanish singer and songwriter

He sold more than 100 million albums in a hitmaking career in the 1970s and '80s

Camilo Sesto was a Spanish singer, songwriter, and producer whose romantic ballads were huge hits across the Spanish-speaking world in the 1970s and ‘80s. His popular singles include “Algo de Mi” (“Something of Me”), “Donde Estes, Con Quien Estes” (“Wherever You Are, Whoever You’re With”), and “Perdoname” (Forgive Me”). He sold more tha 100 million albums and was called by Billboard “one of the most iconic voices in Latin pop of the ‘70s and ‘80s. In 1975, Sesto starred in a Spanish-language production of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” and he continued touring and recording into the last years of his life.

Died: September 8, 2019 (Who else died on September 8?)

Details of death: Died in Madrid of heart failure at the age of 72.

Notable quote: “Most didn’t do what I did. The only thing I needed was a kiosk to sell records. I have a diploma for honors in literature, Spanish and grammar from when I was 10 years old. It was good for something.” —from a 2018 interview with El Pais

What people said about him: “With his genuine voice, as an interpreter and composer, he managed to be one of the most beloved and universal artists. Spain and all of Latin America lament the loss of Camilo Sesto. My hugs to his family and the world of music. Your melodies will always be part of our memory.” —Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

“The great Camilo Sesto has left us this morning. His music and his unparalleled voice will always accompany us. Our most sincere condolences to family, friends and his millions of fans.” —Sony Music Spain

