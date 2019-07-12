Ernestine Romero (1987 – 2019), award-winning Tejano singer

She was a Tejano Music Awards nominee...

Ernestine Romero was an award-winning Tejano singer based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. In 2016, the New Mexico Hispano Music Association awarded her their CD of the Year, Cumbia Song of the Year, and Salsa Tropical Song of the Year awards, and she was also nominated for a Tejano Music Award for Female Vocalist of the Year that same year. Romero’s most recent album, 2019’s “Mi Tesoro,” marked her 20th year in the music industry. Her 2015 album “Gracias Señor” included a duet with Grammy-winning singer Ruben Ramos.

Died: July 11, 2019 (Who else died on July 11?)

Details of death: Died in a shooting in downtown Santa Fe at the age of 32.

What people said about her: “Ernestine Romero inspired and blessed us with her music and passion all of her life. I am heartbroken over the loss of such a vibrant soul. Her death is a tragedy for New Mexico. …Ernestine, we will miss you. Vaya con Dios.” —U.S. Congressman Ben Ray Luján

“Words can not describe the loss of Ernestine Romero, such a beautiful person and soul. Her legacy will live on through her music. Heaven gained another angel today.” —New Mex Radio

“It is with deep sadness, shock and overwhelming grief that we confirm the passing of our beloved Ernestine Romero. Please keep her family in your prayers as we all mourn the loss of such a beautiful soul.” —New Mexico Hispano Music Association

