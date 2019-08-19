Cedric Benson (1982 - 2019), former NFL running back

University of Texas star was drafted first by the Bears in the 2005 draft

Cedric Benson was a star running back for the University of Texas who was the first draft choice of the Chicago Bears in 2005. Benson was a legendary back in Texas who was a high school superstar at Midland Lee and rushed for over 5,000 yards at the University of Texas. Benson had a tough 3 year stint with the Bears due to injuries and disagreements with coaches. He signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2008 and rushed for over 1,000 yards three out of four seasons. He retired from injuries while with the Packers in 2012.

We invite you to share condolences for Cedric Benson in our Guest Book.

Died: Saturday, August 17, 2019. (Who else died on August 17?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 36 from a motorcycle accident.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

What they said about him: “Saddened by the reports on the passing of Cedric Benson. We’ve coached a lot of tough players but none were tougher than Cedric. He was a true spirit. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family on this sad day.” – His head coach at Texas, Mack Brown

“Woke up to the horrible news of Cedric Benson's passing. My heart aches for him and his family. Sending love, peace and blessings their way. Gone way too soon my brother. Rest well young King. You will truly be missed.” – Former Bears running back and teammate Thomas Jones

“Very sad news today to hear of the passing of my friend and former teammate Cedric Benson. Ced and I became fast friends during his short stay in Green Bay, and would spend many lunch hours in the cafeteria talking about life and football. Ced was very smart and thoughtful and I always walked away from our conversations feeling like I learned something or wanted to go research something so that I could keep up with him in our conversations. Love and prayers to his family and friends, thanks CB for the inspiration, you will be missed.” – Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers

Full obituary: Chicago Tribune

Related lives:

Walter Payton’s Sweet NFL Career

John Thierry (1971 – 2017), first round pick of the Bears in 1994

Keith Jackson (1928 – 2018), folksy legendary college football announcer