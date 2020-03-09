Danny Tidwell (1984 - 2020), “So You Think You Can Dance” runner-up

Finished second during season 3 of the dance competition TV series

Danny Tidwell was the runner-up on season three of “So You Think You Can Dance.” The dance competition series airs on the Fox Network. Tidwell trained at the Krov Academy of Ballet as a teenager and had danced with the American Ballet Theatre. His brother Travis, also a dancer, finished second on “So You Think You Can Dance” in season two.

Died: Friday, March 6, 2020. (Who else died on March 6?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 35 in a car accident.

What they said about him: "I'm devastated that my Danny, the love of my life, my beloved friend, the artist, the talented angel, fierce mind, legendary dancer, my now late husband, Danny Tidwell died last night in a car crash while his friend was driving him home from work." "We were so lucky to have him, life was so challenging for him. But he was a warrior, and he came back standing, always." - Tidwell’s husband David Benaym

"Yesterday I lost a brother. And we all lost a gift." "I’m not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can’t believe this is real. I can’t believe you’re gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you! I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing." - Tidwell’s brother Travis Wall

