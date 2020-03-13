Del Shofner (1934 - 2020), legendary New York Giants receiver

First NFL player to have two seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards

Del Shofner was a legendary wide receiver for the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams. He was the first NFL player to have over 1,000 receiving yards in more than one season, he did it three times, once with the Rams and twice with the Giants. He and Giants quarterback Y.A. Tittle were one of the feared passing combinations in the NFL in the early 1960s. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection. Shofner starred in college at Baylor University and led them to a Sugar Bowl victory over Tennessee in 1957.

Died: Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (Who else died on March 11?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 85.

What they said about him: “Thoughts and prayers with the family and friends of Baylor letterman, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Sugar Bowl MVP Del Shofner.” - Baylor University

The Giants remember the legacy of Del Shofner who passed away this week. One of the top receivers of his time, Shofner helped take the Giants to three championship games, had three years with 1,000 receiving yards for NY, and was named to the 1960’s all-decade team.” - New York Giants

