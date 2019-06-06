Dr. John (1941 - 2019), New Orleans music legend

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member won 6 Grammys

Dr. John was a legendary New Orleans singer and musician who was known for his lively voodoo themed stage shows where he took on the persona of “the Nite Tripper.” Dr. John (born Malcolm Rebennack) combined blues, jazz, rock, pop, and boogie woogie to create his own unique musical style. The flamboyant New Orleans native was an important ambassador for the music of his hometown. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, introduced by singer John Legend. His best known song is the top twenty hit, “Right Place, Wrong Time,” in 1973,” which was featured in the movie "Dazed and Confused." The guitarist-pianist-singer was an in demand session player who recorded with many artists including Frank Zappa and Van Morrison. He also toured with Ringo Starr’s All Star Band and played in "The Last Waltz," the movie featuring the Band.

Died: Thursday, June 6, 2019. (Who else died on June 6?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 77 from cardiac arrest.

On seeing New Orleans struggle after Hurricane Katrina: “We've given the world jazz, our kind of blues, a lot of great food, a lot of great things. It's so confusing to look at things these days.”

What they said about him: “Didn’t he ramble. One of the greatest American originals has passed. Good night, Mac. And know that the legacy of Dr. John will live forever in the streets and music halls of New

Orleans and everywhere else in this world that holds music precious.” – TV producer David Simon who created the HBO show “Treme” about New Orleans.

"The voodoo magic of Dr. John’s swampy funk hit me like a hurricane. New Orleans is one of the vital organs of American music. The irreplaceable, incomparable Dr. John passed away today leaving both a powerful legacy & a blue heart. RIP " - Musician Michael Des Barres

