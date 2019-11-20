Born November 20

Robert F. Kennedy was poised to pick up where his brother left off, continuing President John F. Kennedy's work toward civil rights while seeking a more peaceful world. Attorney general during his brother's presidency, Kennedy was elected to the U.S. Senate, representing New York, in the years after. He mounted a formidable presidential campaign in 1968, delighting some voters and deeply angering others with a platform that called for equality and justice. His assassination in the months before the election tore apart a nation already grieving the deaths of leaders including JFK and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We remember Robert Kennedy's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1946: Duane Allman, U.S. rock guitarist for the Allman Brothers Band, is born in Nashville, Tennessee.

Allman didn't have a lot of time to make his mark as a guitarist – just 10 short years from the day he bought his first guitar at age 14 until the day he died. But Allman packed some incredible material into those years, and 40 years after his death, he's still considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Read more

1942: Bob Einstein, actor who was known for his "Super Dave" character and his role on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," is born in Los Angeles, California.

1941: Dr. John, New Orleans music legend, is born in New Orleans, Louisiana.

1932: Richard Dawson, English actor and TV game show host who was well-known for playing Newkirk on "Hogan's Heroes" and later as host of the game show "Family Feud," is born in Gosport, England.

Not long after the six-year run of "Hogan's Heroes" came to an end, Dawson began a five-year stint as a regular panelist on "Match Game." The always-funny Dawson had the prominent bottom-center spot on the show's grid of celebrities, putting his face and his laughs on display. Read more

1925: Robert F. Kennedy, U.S. Democratic politician and U.S. senator from New York who campaigned for president in 1968, is born in Brookline, Massachusetts.

When his older brother was assassinated in November 1963, RFK was plunged into a deep grief. Nevertheless, he campaigned and was elected to the U.S. Senate in the fall of 1964. Previously, as U.S. attorney general, he had engaged in long-running battles with organized crime and union labor, which helped enhance RFK's aggressive image. He'd also built a reputation as a fighter for poor and oppressed people and a strong supporter of the civil rights movement. Still, there's little doubt that the Kennedy name and the shadow of JFK's assassination contributed to RFK's status as a rising star of the Democratic Party. Read more

1925: George Barris, U.S. auto designer who was the designer of TV's Batmobile, is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1921: Jim Garrison, U.S. lawyer who investigated President John F. Kennedy's assassination, is born in Denison, Iowa.

1919: Phyllis Thaxter, U.S. actress known best for starring in the movie "Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo" and for playing Superman's mother in the 1978 "Superman" movie, is born in Portland, Maine.

The Maine native appeared in 17 movies. Thaxter also had dozens of television roles, including a run on "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" from 1956-60 and a stint on the "Alfred Hitchcock Hour" from 1963-64. Read more

1916: Evelyn Keyes, U.S. actress known best for her role as Suellen O'Hara in "Gone With the Wind," is born in Port Arthur, Texas.

After a few minor roles at Paramount, she appeared in "Gone With the Wind" and then moved to Columbia, where her career blossomed, according to her obituary by The Associated Press. Keyes gave a frank account of her romances and marriages in her 1977 autobiography, "Scarlett O'Hara's Younger Sister." Her role in the 1939 classic led to a contract at Columbia Pictures and stardom. Among her notable roles: as Robert Montgomery's lover in "Here Comes Mr. Jordan" (1941), the Ruby Keeler role as Al Jolson's wife in "The Jolson Story" (1946) and as Dick Powell's wife in "Mrs. Mike" (1949). Read more

1913: Judy Canova, U.S. actress, singer, and radio personality who hosted her own network radio show and appeared in many movies and TV shows, is born in Starke, Florida.

1908: Alistair Cook, English journalist known best for his time as the host of Public Broadcasting Service's "Masterpiece Theater," is born in Salford, England.

1907: Fran Allison, U.S. radio and TV comedian well-known for her starring role on the children's TV series "Kukla, Fran, and Ollie," is born in La Porte City, Iowa.

1900: Chester Gould, U.S. cartoonist known for creating the "Dick Tracy" comic strip, is born in Pawnee, Oklahoma.

1889: Edwin Hubble, U.S. astronomer regarded as one of the most important of the 20th century, is born in Marshfield, Missouri.

1866: Kenesaw Mountain Landis, U.S. federal judge who was the first commissioner of Major League Baseball, is born in Millville, Ohio.

