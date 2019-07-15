Emily Hartridge (1984 – 2019), YouTube celebrity and TV presenter

Hartridge was best known for her "10 Reasons Why..." series on YouTube

Emily Hartridge, also known as Emily Hart, was an English YouTube celebrity and television presenter. She was best known for her popular “10 Reasons Why…” YouTube videos, which presented lists on topics including “Your 30s Are Better than Your 20s,” “Women Should Rule the World,” and “Valentine’s Day Sucks.” Hartridge launched her YouTube channel in 2012 and went on to become a presenter on the television show “Oh Sh*t I’m 30,” as well as appearing on “Sketch My Life.” She continued her YouTube channel, including her most recent video posted less than a week before her death, “10 Reasons to Get a Younger Boyfriend.”

Died: July 12, 2019 (Who else died on July 12?)

Details of death: Died in London in an electric scooter accident at the age of 35.

Hartridge on the genesis of her “10 Reasons Why” series: “I was having a bad time—I had no TV work and I had just been dumped. One day I was on a bus and saw a young boy who looked happy and I felt jealous, so I went home and made a video called 10 Reasons Why I Wish I Was 12 Again and posted it on YouTube.” —from a 2014 interview with Metro

What people said about her: “Devastated to hear about the tragic death of Emily Hartridge. I had the pleasure of working with Emily multiple times over the years. Emily was constantly spreading positivity. Apparently she was struck by a lorry whilst driving an e-scooter. Horrible news. Rest in peace.” —YouTube celebrity Spencer FC

“Deeply saddened to see this on Instagram. I met Emily Hartridge on a train 5 years ago, and by the end of the journey we’d shared all sorts of things about our mental health and insomnia. She was funny, kind, and open-hearted. My deepest sympathies to the Hartridge family.” —author Greg Jenner

“I’ve just heard the devastating news about Emily Hartridge. We met doing Pick Me MTV 11 years ago and she was not just the most beautiful stunning girl (when I saw her I remember thinking wow that’s a lot of pretty) but also so fun and full of energy. Love to her family. RIP” —London broadcaster Laura Whitmore

