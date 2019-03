She was also a screenwriter for sitcoms including "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"

Eunetta Boone was the creator of the UPN sitcom "One on One" and its spinoff "Cuts," as well as showrunner for the Disney Channel series "Raven's Home." Earlier in her career, she worked as a staff writer for series including "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Roc," and "The Parent 'Hood." Other shows Boone worked with included "The Hughleys" and "Living Single." She also taught screenwriting at UCLA.

Died: March 20, 2019 (Who else died on March 20?)

Details of death: Died at home in Los Angeles of an apparent heart attack at the age of 63.

A switch from an earlier career: Before she began working in television, Boone was a sportswriter for the Baltimore Sun, the first African-American woman covering sports in Baltimore. She turned to television in 1990 after taking a workshop on screenwriting. But she remained true to her Baltimore roots, setting "One on One" in the city – and making its main character a sportscaster.

On her task as a writer: “[T]he most rewarding and the most difficult thing in this town is to be a black comedy writer, because we sit at that table every day, hour upon hour, deciding what's acceptable and what's not. And ultimately what it comes down to is what's funny, and then defining funny in a way that's not demeaning.” —Boone in a 2001 press conference

Remembered by those who worked with her: “Eunetta was a pioneer and an inspiration to everyone she met. She was a masterful storyteller, an empathetic leader and a beacon of light to so many. I'm sending love and my deepest sympathies to Eunetta's family and friends and all who knew and loved her. She will be missed. Thank you for everything Eunetta.” —Raven-Symone, star of "Raven's Home"

“I'm very sad to learn about the passing of Eunetta Boone. When [John D. Beck] and I were on our very first writing staff (The Hughleys), Eunetta went out of her way to teach us how to behave in room. I don’t think she would call herself a mentor, but I will.” —Screenwriter Ron Hart

