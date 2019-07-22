Geoff “iNcontroL” Robinson (2019), legendary Esports commentator

Former StarCraft pro gamer

Geoff “iNcontroL” Robinson was a former top professional gamer in StarCraft: Brood War and StarCraft II. He became captain of Evil Genius’s StarCraft team. Robinson retired from competition and became a popular commentator, hosting online talk shows and livestreaming on Twitch. He had just livestreamed on Twitch on Thursday.

Died: Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Details of death: Died suddenly at the age of 33, no cause of death given.

What they said about him: "Nothing I could post would properly express my grief and shock. For now I just want to say: Geoff was & always will be a beacon of love, laughter and leadership. He exemplified what it was to be a good man. A world without him is wanting, but profoundly blessed to have had him." – Robinson’s ex-wife Anna Prosser, a prominent gamer

“The entire StarCraft Esports team is in shock at the passing of @iNcontroLTV. We grieve deeply for Geoff and those he loved. We have lost a friend, a colleague, and a member of our family. Our lives are better because Geoff was a part of them.” StarCraft Esports

