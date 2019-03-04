Janice Freeman (1985–2019), "The Voice" contestant

Singer was in the top 11 in season 13...

Janice Freeman was a contestant on "The Voice" in 2017, where she was a member of Miley Cyrus' team. She wowed the judges with her version of Imagine Dragons' "Radioactive," earning support from both Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson. Freeman made it to the top 11 in season 13 before being eliminated. She remained close to Cyrus, who helped her pay some bills while her family was struggling to find housing.

Died: March 2, 2019 (Who else died on March 2?)

Details of death: Died in Pasadena, California of pneumonia and a blood clot that traveled to her heart at the age of 33.

A true fighter: When Freeman appeared on The Voice, she had already battled major illnesses. After nearly dying of meningococcal meningitis in her teens, she was diagnosed with lupus and Sjogren's syndrome in her 20s. She went on to overcome cervical cancer.

Freeman's encouraging words: “Rise up! I don't care what you've been diagnosed with… YOU WILL RISE ABOVE IT ALL!” —via Instagram

What others from "The Voice" said about her: “The voice of hers we got to hear and the bit of life we got to watch her live was a blessing and inspiration to us all! My heart and prayers go out to @janicefreeman daughter and family!” —Jennifer Hudson

“Saddened to hear about the passing of @janice_freeman. She was a beautiful soul to watch and a force of nature to be reckoned with. An inspiration. May she fly high and rest easy.” —Britton Buchanan, "The Voice" season 14 runner up

