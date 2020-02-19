Jason Davis (1984 – 2020), voice of Mikey Blumberg on “Recess”

He also appeared in movies including "Beverly Hills Ninja" and "Rush Hour"

Jason Davis was an actor best known for providing the voice of Mikey Blumberg on the Disney Channel’s “Recess” from 1997 to 2001, as well as in the show’s spinoff movies. He had roles in movies including “Beverly Hills Ninja” (1997) and “Rush Hour” (1998), and made TV appearances on shows including “Roseanne” and “7th Heaven.” At the time of his death, Davis was working on a TV show called “The Two Jasons.”

Died: February 16, 2020 (Who else died on February 16?)

Details of death: Died in Los Angeles at the age of 35.

Non-profit founder: Davis co-founded the charity Cure Addiction Now, dedicated to funding research into methods for ending substance abuse. His mother was the creator of the Race to Erase MS fundraiser, and his grandmother founded the Carousel of Hope Ball, funding type 1 diabetes research.

What people said about him: “Rest in peace, Jason Davis. You voiced one of my favorite characters on Disney’s Recess. Thank you for showing the world that there’s always more to us than what we see on the surface, that passion & having a big heart will always make a difference.” —Twitter user @JayhanOfficial

“Mikey from Recess was a character who understood everyone, and Jason Davis helped give him a voice. Rest in peace Jason. You helped make all our childhoods a little brighter.” —Twitter user @MisAnthroPony

