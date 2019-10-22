John Clarke (1931 – 2019), longtime “Days of Our Lives” star

He played Mickey Horton, the town of Salem's go-to lawyer, for 39 years

John Clarke was one of the original stars of “Days of Our Lives,” joining the popular daytime soap opera when it debuted in 1965 and remaining with the show for 39 years until his retirement in 2004. Clarke played Mickey Horton, the go-to lawyer in the show’s fictional town of Salem, who rarely won a case. Clarke was honored with a Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015 for his work on “Days of Our Lives.” He was the father of “The O.C.” actress Melinda Clarke.

Died: October 16, 2019 (Who else died on October 16?)

Details of death: Died in Laguna Beach, California of complications of pneumonia at the age of 88.

Other roles: Clarke also starred with Leslie Nielsen in the 1960s crime drama “The New Breed” and appeared in several episodes of the anthology show “Death Valley Days” as well as on “Maverick,” “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” and “Hart to Hart.” His movie appearances include an uncredited role in “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.”

What people said about him: “RIP original Days cast member John Clarke. His Mickey Horton was such an important part of the show’s history… an almost 40 year run. He’ll be missed.” —Ryan Quan, “Days of Our Lives” writer

“This really hits me emotionally from my childhood. I feel like my Uncle died. RIP John Clarke and thank you for such great work. You are loved and missed.” —Author Kola Boof

