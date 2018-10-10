Peggy McCay (1927 - 2018), “Days of Our Lives” star

Played Caroline Brady on the soap for over 30 years

Peggy McCay played Caroline Brady on the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” for over 30 years. She joined the cast in 1983 and was on the show until 2016. She had a long career as an actress, mostly appearing on television. Her first major role was as heroine Vanessa Dale on the soap opera “Love of Life.”

She appeared on “Perry Mason,” “Maverick,” “Lou Grant,” and played Andy Taylor’s ex-girlfriend on the “Class Reunion” episode of “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Died: Monday, October 7, 2018 (Who else died on October 7?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 90, according to her cousin Denise Kiel Smith.

What people said about her: “Our dearest Peggy McCay has left us. She was a friend, an activist and a real scrapper!! I remember meeting her at the bedside of a dear, very ill friend. I backed her up as she ferociously took on doctors and nurses to make sure he had the very best care. She fought that hard for all her causes. Passionate and tireless. And how she loved being “Caroline”!! – Deidre Hall, fellow cast member on “Days of Our Lives”

“Well Peggy, this is unexpected. The last time I saw you, you talked about how eager you were to get back to work. You said it with such conviction and longing. Don’t worry, you gave the world plenty. Gave your audiences inspired performances and your fellow actors your strength and inspiration and absolute love of the work. I will miss you sweet, Peggy. I am so grateful for the time I had with you. Sending love to your loved ones. Rest In Peace.” – Stephen Nichols, fellow cast member on “Days of Our Lives”

