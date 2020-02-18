Kellye Nakahara (1948 – 2020), actress who starred in “M*A*S*H”

She played Nurse Kealani Kellye in more than 150 episodes

Kellye Nakahara was an actress best known for her long-running role as Nurse Kealani Kelly on TV’s “M*A*S*H.” Nakahara appeared on “M*A*S*H” for all 12 of the show’s seasons, first as a background character in the first few seasons and then as a regular recurring role in more than 150 episodes. Nakahara also had roles in notable movies including “Clue” (1985), in which she played the cook, and “She’s Having a Baby” (1988), in which she played a labor and delivery nurse.

Died: February 16, 2020 (Who else died on February 16?)

Details of death: Died in Pasadena, California of cancer at the age of 72.

Other ventures: Nakahara was a spokesperson for IBM along with other “M*A*S*H” cast members. In later years, she worked as a watercolor artists, exhibiting her work under her married name, Kellye Wallett.

Notable quote: “I was just so thrilled to be on that set. I loved the smell of the tents. I loved the people. I would have a great time with the writers and talk to them and the crew, who I loved. And really, we became such great friends that I think I was in every scene because I put myself in every scene and nobody told me to get out.” —from a 2016 NPR interview

What people said about her: “RIP Kellye Nakahara. Quite rightly remembered as Lt. Nurse across M*A*S*H series. But if you love CLUE like me, then yep she was the Cook! Thanks to her we all found the secret passage from the kitchen to the study.” —Twitter user @dialmformovies

“The worst part of being a super fan of an old TV show is watching the stars you love and connect with pass away… RIP Nurse Kellye, I always loved your heart, spunk and honesty.” —Twitter user @4ohdouble7

