Kjell Rasten (2019), husband and manager of Charo

The couple had been married over 40 years

Kjell Rasten was the husband and manager of musician and TV personality Charo. The couple wed in 1978 and were married for over 40 years. Their son, musician Shel Rasten, was born in 1981.

Charo is best known to American TV audiences for her many energetic guest appearances throughout the 1970s on talk shows and series like “The Love Boat.” In 2015 the couple appeared in an episode of “Celebrity Wife Swap.”

In an emotional Facebook post Charo revealed that Rasten died by suicide. He had been suffering from poor health and depression in recent years. She paid tribute to his life and also encouraged others who know someone dealing with depression to reach out for help.

“Please, if anyone you know and love is suffering from depression or illness, hold them close, tell them you love them with all your heart and that the world is better because they are in it. Get any help you can. Suicide is not the answer,” she wrote.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, he or she should not be left alone. Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The Lifeline provides free, confidential support for people in crisis or emotional distress, 24/7 year-round. The Lifeline also offers an online chat for people who prefer to reach out online rather than by phone.

Died: Monday, February 18, 2019 (Who else died on February 18?)

Details of death: Died by suicide at the age of 78.

What people said about him: “He was an amazing man, a great husband and the best father I could imagine to our son. He dedicated his life to loving and supporting his family.” —Charo

Full obituary: Los Angeles Times

