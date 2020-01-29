Marj Dusay (1936 - 2020), soap opera regular

Soap opera veteran had a memorable guest appearance on “Star Trek”

Marj Dusay was a soap opera veteran who starred on five different soaps including “Capitol, “All My Children” and “Guiding Light.” She played an alien named Kara on the original “Star Trek” in an episode titled “Spock’s Brain” in which she steals his brain to take back to her planet. Dusay also played Blair’s mother on the sitcom “Facts of Life.” She made her big screen debut in the 1967 Elvis movie “Clambake” and appeared on many television shows including “The Odd Couple,” “Mod Squad,” and “Get Smart.”

Died: Tuesday January 28, 2020. (Who else died on January 28?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 83.

What they said about her: "It is with great sadness that we share this news! May #MarjDusay rest in peace!” - Soap Opera News

“Marj Dusay was a legendary soap Queen! I fell in love with her bigger than life, classy, witty Alexandra Spaulding. RIP to one of the greatest!” - Amanda Nicole on Twitter

