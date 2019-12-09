Robert Walker Jr. (1940–2019), “Star Trek” actor

Played Charlie Evans in the iconic “Star Trek” episode “Charlie X”

Robert Walker Jr. was an actor best known for his titular role in “Charlie X,” the second episode of the original Star Trek series. His turn as the isolated, angst-ridden teen with uncontrollable superpowers earned him a 2016 distinction as the sixth best

original Trek guest star of all time from SyFy Wire.

We invite you to share condolences for Robert Walker Jr. in our Guest Book.

Died: Thursday, December 5, 2019 (Who else died on December 5?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 79.

A Hollywood Legacy:

In addition to his work on Star Trek, Walker appeared in Charlie’s Angels, Bonanza, Columbo, CHiPs, Murder She Wrote, L.A. Law, and Easy Rider. He was the son of actors Robert Walker and Jennifer Jones, and the stepson of Hollywood producing legend David O. Selznick.

What they said about him:

“I loved the work Robert Walker Jr. did... the ending I had written was retained — with Charlie being taken away where he could do no harm, but where he would never be with anyone he could ever really touch.” —D.C. Fontana, “Charlie X” author

“Bob always beat to his own drum and stayed true to himself in all of his endeavors. Although an accomplished actor, his true art was living fully. He was a photographer, drummer, raconteur and gallery owner.” —Dawn Walker

Full Obituary: Variety

Related Lives: