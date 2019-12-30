Nicholas Kittrie (1926 – 2019), Pulitzer Prize-nominated author

His “The Task Ahead” helped inform the development of the South African constitution

Nicholas Kittrie was a legal scholar, a law professor, and the Pulitzer Prize-nominated author of books about international law and morality including “Rebels With a Cause: The Minds and Morality of Political Offenders.” His “The Task Ahead” helped inform the development of the South African constitution, and he co-edited “The Future of Peace in the 21st Century” in collaboration with the Nobel Peace Prize Committee as part of the celebration of the prize’s 100th anniversary. A professor at American University’s Washington College of Law, Kittrie was the college’s longest-tenured professor and taught for more than 50 years.

Died: December 9, 2019

Details of death: Died at the age of 93.

Honors and accomplishments: Kittrie served as special counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust and Monopoly Subcommittee and was a member of Vice President George H.W. Bush’s Task Force on Terrorism. He was Dean of the Law School at Washington College of Law and was named Distinguished University and Law Professor. He founded and chaired the Eleanor Roosevelt Institute for Justice, Peace, and Global Security and was senior editor of the International Journal on World Peace. Two of Kittrie's books were nominated for the Pulitzer Prize.

