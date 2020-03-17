Roger Mayweather (1961 - 2020), legendary boxing trainer

Trained his nephew Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Roger Mayweather was a legendary boxing trainer who trained his nephew, boxing star Floyd Mayweather Jr. Mayweather was an excellent boxer himself, a two-time world champion nicknamed “Black Mamba,” who had bouts with Julio Cesar Chavez and Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini. Roger helped his nephew Floyd become one of the greatest boxers in history. Floyd was a world champion in multiple weight classes and finished his career with a record of 50-0.

Died: Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Who else died on March 17?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 58.

What they said about him: “My condolences to the Mayweather family for their lost and to the boxing family one of the best fighters turn trainer the game has known.” - Former boxer Antonio Tarver

“I’m truly saddened by the news of the passing of my long time friend & coach Roger Mayweather)Uncle Roge)Love Ya man An honest soul who always gave it to you straight. A talented fighter inside the ring becoming a 2 time world champion. RIP” - Boxer Jesse Vargas

