This Man's Obituary Raises a Lot of Surprising Questions

How should those who knew Rick Stein remember him?

Hands down one of the very best obituaries I've ever read – and I read a lot of them – is for Rick Stein , a Colorado restaurateur. Or was he a jeweler? A YouTube superstar? A sports columnist? A sommelier?

Stein's obituary is gripping from the first few sentences:

Rick Stein, 71, of Wilmington was reported missing and presumed dead on September 27, 2018 when investigators say the single-engine plane he was piloting, The Northrop, suddenly lost communication with air traffic control and disappeared over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Rehoboth Beach. Philadelphia police confirm Stein had been a patient at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he was being treated for a rare form of cancer. Hospital spokesman Walter Heisenberg says doctors from Stein's surgical team went to visit him on rounds when they discovered his room was empty…

If you're tantalized by that mysterious opening, read on, because it just gets better and better – and don't stop before you get to the final paragraphs. It's a clever and creative obituary that ends on an emotional high note. It's likely to leave you wishing you knew Rick Stein.