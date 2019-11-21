Tom Lyle (1953 – 2019), comic book artist known for “Spider-Man” and “Robin”

While working on “Spider-Man” for Marvel in the 1990s, Lyle designed the original Scarlet Spider costume

Tom Lyle was a comic book artist for both Marvel Comics and DC Comics, known for co-creating “Starman” and working on “Spider-Man” and the “Robin” miniseries and its sequels. While working on “Spider-Man” for Marvel in the 1990s, Lyle designed the original Scarlet Spider costume. Lyle also drew “Iron Man,” “X-Men,” and “Warlock” comics for Marvel, and he drew “Star Wars” comics for Dark Horse. He was also a professor of sequential art at the Savannah College of Art and Design.

We invite you to share condolences for Tom Lyle in our Guest Book.

Died: November 19, 2019 (Who else died on November 19?)

Details of death: Died after surgery for a brain aneurysm at the age of 66.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

Lyle on working on “Robin”: “It was an awesome opportunity. It was fun work and really great getting to add to the Batman mythos. …I’d never gotten the kind of press on any previous project that this one got. It was fun… and life changing.” —from a 2018 interview with Andrew Farago

What people said about him: “Marvel mourns the loss of the incredibly talented artist Tom Lyle. Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones and fans as we celebrate his everlasting legacy in comics.” —Marvel entertainment

“Tom Lyle created work that was, above all, Fun. An artist in the vein of George Perez and Mark Bagley. He was ideal on Robin and Spider-Man. Rest in peace, Tom.” —Comic artist Patrick Zircher

“I LOVED tom Lyle’s Spider-Man work growing up – so many iconic images. I read that Venom Agenda comic constantly. Also Scarlet Spider remains one of Spidey’s most fun costumes. RIP” —comic artist Jordan Gibson

Full obituary: The Florida Times-Union

Related lives: