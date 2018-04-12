Born April 12

1950: David Cassidy, the singer and actor who rocketed to teen-idol status in the 1970s as the co-star of the musical TV sitcom “The Partridge Family, is born in New York City, New York.

1947: Tom Clancy, U.S. author of best-selling spy and military thrillers including "The Hunt for Red October" and "Patriot Games," is born in Baltimore, Maryland.

Clancy had said his dream had been simply to publish a book, hopefully a good one, so that he would be in the Library of Congress catalog. Four of his books, "The Hunt for Red October," "Patriot Games," "Clear and Present Danger," and "The Sum of All Fears" were later made into movies, with a fifth based on his desk-jockey CIA hero, "Jack Ryan," which was released posthumously. Read more

1942: Frank Bank, U.S. actor known best for playing Lumpy on "Leave It to Beaver," is born in Los Angeles, California.

Bank played Clarence "Lumpy" Rutherford on the popular sitcom, which ran from 1957 to 1963. Lumpy served as the series' lovable bully. He usually palled around with Wally Cleaver and often pushed around young "Beaver" Cleaver. Bank reprised the role in the 1983 TV movie "Still the Beaver" and the follow-up series "The New Leave It to Beaver," which ran from 1983 to 1989. Read more

1936: Charles Napier, U.S. character actor whose movies include "Silence of the Lambs" and "The Blues Brothers," is born in Mount Union, Kentucky.

From the dim-witted country music star John Belushi flimflammed in "The Blues Brother" movie to the scheming military intelligence officer who matched wits with Sylvester Stallone in "Rambo: First Blood II," Napier appeared in scores of films and TV shows in a career spanning more than 40 years. Read more

1932: Tiny Tim, born Herbert Khaury, U.S. singer known for his falsetto rendition of "Tiptoe Through the Tulips," is born in Manhattan, New York.

Tiny Tim's shtick included a ukulele, a quivering falsetto, and over-the-top mannerisms that baffled and amused viewers of "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In" on his multiple appearances. For his first time on the show, Tiny Tim played a medley of "A Tisket a Tasket" and "On the Good Ship Lollipop." It was on a later appearance that he'd introduce his signature song, "Tiptoe Through the Tulips." Read more

1923: Ann Miller, U.S. dancer, singer and actress whose notable films include "Easter Parade" and "Kiss Me Kate," is born in Chireno, Texas.

Miller was a multitalented star – she could sing, she could act, she was funny – but all these skills were eclipsed by her magnificent dancing. Specifically, tap dancing. Miller was such an incomparable tap dancer that, according to legend, she could tap 500 times per minute. The legend may not be entirely true – in fact, it seems to have been invented by Miller's publicists. Read more

1917: Helen Forrest, U.S. singer who performed with the big bands led by Artie Shaw, Benny Goodman, and Harry James, is born in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

1916: Movita Castaneda, U.S. actress who appeared in "Mutiny on the Bounty" and was the second wife of Marlon Brando, is born in Nogales, Arizona.

1898: Lily Pons, French-American operatic soprano and actress who performed on TV programs including "The Ed Sullivan Show," is born in Draguignan, France.

