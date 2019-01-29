Born January 29

Gia Carangi was a supermodel during the late 1970s and early '80s. Her face graced the cover of many fashion magazines including Vogue and Cosmopolitan. She died at 26 of AIDS-related complications. Carangi's life was dramatized in the television film Gia, starring Angelina Jolie. We remember Carangi's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including comedian Freddie Prinze.

1960: Gia Carangi, U.S. fashion model featured on covers of Vogue and Cosmopolitan, is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

1949: Tommy Ramone, born Thomas Erdelyi, Hungarian-born U.S. drummer who was a founding member of the Ramones, is born in Budapest, Hungary.

Clad in leather jackets and long black mops of hair, the group of motley misfits started out in legendary New York clubs like CBGB and Max's Kansas City, where they blasted their rapid-fire songs. Since its debut album in 1976, the band struggled for commercial success, but they left a formidable imprint on the rock genre, according to Ramone's obituary by The Associated Press. Though they never had a Top 40 song, the Ramones influenced scores of followers, including bands such as Green Day and Nirvana. Ramone died in 2014. Read more

1947: David Byron, English singer known best as the lead vocalist for Uriah Heep, is born in Epping, England.

1936: James Jamerson, U.S. bassist with the Funk Brothers, the longtime studio band for Motown Records, is born in Edisto Island, South Carolina.

1929: Ed Shaughnessy, U.S. drummer with Doc Severinson's Tonight Show Band on The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson, is born in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The drummer began his jazz career as a teenager, playing with Billie Holiday, Benny Goodman and Count Basie, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. He replaced Buddy Rich in Tommy Dorsey's band. In the mid-1950s Shaughnessy became a staff musician at CBS. From 1963 to 1992, Shaughnessy was a late-night television fixture as part of the house band on NBC's Tonight Show. Shaughnessy died in 2013. Read more

1927: Edward Abbey, U.S. author and environmental activist whose novel The Monkey Wrench Gang has inspired radical activists, is born in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

1923: Paddy Chayefsky, U.S. screenwriter who is the only person to have won three solo Academy awards for best screenplay, for Marty, The Hospital and Network, is born in the Bronx, New York.

He remains best-known today for his third Oscar-winning film, the prescient Network, a satirical look at a struggling TV network. Directed by Sidney Lumet, the film starred greats such as William Holden, Robert Duvall, Ned Beatty, Peter Finch and Faye Dunaway. The Writers Guild East voted Chayefsky's script as one of the top 10 ever written, while the American Film Institute included Network among the Top 100 Greatest American Films. Chayefsky died in 1981. Read more

1921: Anthony George, U.S. actor with notable television roles on Checkmate and One Life To Live, is born in Binghamton, New York.

1918: John Forsythe, U.S. actor known for roles on TV's Dynasty and Charlie's Angels, is born in Penns Grove, New Jersey.

As Charlie's Angels came to an end in 1981, Forsythe didn't have long to wait for his next role. In fact, he stepped into the lead on Aaron Spelling's Dynasty before Charlie's Angels (also an Aaron Spelling production) was quite done; he was a last-minute replacement for George Peppard. As oil tycoon Blake Carrington, Forsythe would be nominated three times for an Emmy and the only actor to appear on all 200-plus episodes of the show over nine seasons. Read more

1913: Victor Mature, U.S. actor whose notable films included The Robe and Samson and Delilah, is born in Louisville, Kentucky.

1901: Allen B. DuMont, U.S. electronics engineer and inventor who manufactured the first commercially practical television and founded the DuMont Television Network, the first licensed TV network, is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1880: W.C. Fields, U.S. comedian and actor who was a star of vaudeville, silent films and talkies, is born in Darby, Pennsylvania.

1874: John D. Rockefeller Jr., U.S. financier and philanthropist who was the son of Standard Oil Co. co-founder John D. Rockefeller Sr., is born in Cleveland, Ohio.

1860: Anton Chekhov, Russian author and playwright known for works including Uncle Vanya and The Cherry Orchard, is born in Taganrog, Russia.

1843: William McKinley, U.S. politician who was the 25th president of the United States, serving from 1897 until his assassination in 1901, is born in Niles, Ohio.

1754: Moses Cleaveland, U.S. lawyer and surveyor who founded the city of Cleveland, is born in Canterbury, Connecticut.

1737: Thomas Paine, English-born U.S. political activist who authored pamphlets including Common Sense, which helped instigate the American Revolution, is born in Thetford, U.K.

