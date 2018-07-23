Born July 23

Celebrities born this day, July 23, in history, including Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman

1974: Terry Glenn, NFL wide receiver for the Cowboys and the Patriots, is born in Columbus, Ohio.

1967: Philip Seymour Hoffman, U.S. actor who won an Academy Award for his performance in "Capote," is born in Fairport, New York. His Oscar for "Capote" was his only win, although he was nominated three times for his supporting roles in "Doubt," "Charlie Wilson's War," and "The Master," but there is little doubt that Hoffman would have garnered more nods from the academy if he'd continued to live and work. Entertainment Weekly magazine critic Owen Gleiberman wrote on EW.com that Hoffman's gift was "his stunning commitment to the truth of his characters, the way that he fearlessly infused them with every aspect of his love and pain, until they infused us as well, created a human reality on screen that you couldn't shake, couldn't deny, and could never, ever forget." Read more

1964: Nick Menza, U.S. drummer known best as the drummer of Megadeth from 1989 until 1998, is born in Munich, Germany.

1936: Don Drysdale, U.S. professional baseball player who pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers, helping them to World Series championships in 1959, 1963, and 1965, is born in Van Nuys, California.

1933: Bert Convy, U.S. game show host known for hosting "Tattletales," "Super Password," and "Win, Lose, or Draw," is born in St. Louis, Missouri.

Once upon a time, the game show occupied a very special place in the television landscape. The TV game show was a low-budget masterpiece with no need for glitzy graphics or THX-quality sound effects – it brought the fun with bright colors, cheesy humor and the occasional bit of mildly risqué banter. At the center of each playful but heated competition was the host. Whether kissing the contestants or urging us to spay and neuter our pets, the host reigned supreme over his game show kingdom … and one of the greatest of them all was Bert Convy. Read more

1929: Danny Barcelona, U.S. drummer who was a member of Louis Armstrong's All-Stars, is born in Waipahu, Hawaii.

1928: Hubert Selby Jr., U.S. novelist whose best-known works include "Last Exit to Brooklyn" and "Requiem for a Dream," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1925: Gloria DeHaven, U.S. singer and actress who starred in a number of MGM musicals, is born in Los Angeles, California. MGM signed her to a contract in the early 1940s. While she never became a big Hollywood star, she played memorable film roles in "Best Foot Forward" (1943), "The Thin Man Goes Home" (1944), "Scene of the Crime" (1949), and "Summer Stock" (1950). She played her own mother, Flora Parker DeHaven, in "Three Little Words" (1950), which starred Fred Astaire. Read more

1921: Calvert DeForest, U.S. actor known best for his character, Larry "Bud" Melman, who was a frequent guest on "Late Night With David Letterman," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

He made dozens of appearances on Letterman's shows from 1982 through 2002, handling a variety of twisted duties: dueting with Sonny Bono on "I Got You, Babe," doing a Mary Tyler Moore impression during a visit to Minneapolis, handing out hot towels to arrivals at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. "Everyone always wondered if Calvert was an actor playing a character, but in reality he was just himself – a genuine, modest, and nice man," Letterman said in a statement reacting to the actor's 2007 death. Read more

1918: Pee Wee Reese, U.S. Major League Baseball shortstop who played for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, and a friend and supportive teammate to Jackie Robinson, is born in Ekron, Kentucky.

1918: Ruth Duccini, U.S. actress who played a Munchkin in "The Wizard of Oz," is born in Rush City, Minnesota.

Author Stephen Cox provided a statement made by Duccini about her time on the movie set. "It was long hours and heavy costumes. We didn't have much time for ourselves. It was all new to me then, and I loved being a part of what is now a classic," she said. Duccini met her husband while working at MGM, and the two had a son and daughter. She worked as a "Rosie the Riveter" in Santa Monica, California, during World War II, using her short stature to squeeze into hard-to-reach parts of planes. She also appeared in the spoof "Under the Rainbow" starring Chevy Chase and Carrie Fisher. Read more

1914: Elly Annie Schneider, German-American actress who played a Munchkin in "The Wizard of Oz," is born in Stolpen, Germany.

1895: Aileen Pringle, U.S. film actress who was a star of the silent era, is born in San Francisco, California.

1894: Arthur Treacher, English actor who appeared in a number of Shirley Temple films and later served as the announcer and sidekick on "The Merv Griffin Show," is born in Brighton, England.

1888: Raymond Chandler, U.S. author of well-known novels including "The Long Goodbye," is born in Chicago, Illinois.

