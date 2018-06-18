Born June 18

For decades, whenever we wanted to know which movie to see and which one to avoid, we turned to one source: Roger Ebert. The popular film critic became so well-known and well-loved in part because he liked the same movies we like, unlike some critics who will only give good reviews to the artsiest of films. On TV's "At the Movies," Ebert and his longtime co-host, Gene Siskel, popularized their thumbs-up/thumbs-down rating system, and many fans still think of a great movie in terms of "two thumbs up." We remember Ebert's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1942: Roger Ebert, Pulitzer Prize-winning U.S. film critic well-known for his "At the Movies" TV show, on which he starred with fellow critic Gene Siskel, is born in Urbana, Illinois.

The Siskel and Ebert partnership that lasted more than two decades began locally in Chicago when the competing reviewers – Ebert of the Chicago Sun-Times and Siskel of the Chicago Tribune – were tapped to host local Public Broadcasting Service program "Sneak Previews." The two played off each other as they sparred, using their often differing opinions to spark riveting discussion. As the show became hugely popular, it moved to network TV and national syndication, becoming "Siskel & Ebert at the Movies." The partners' commentary on the latest flicks was smart and useful and, often, funny. Read more

1942: Carl Radle, U.S. bassist who was a member of Derek & the Dominos and toured with Joe Cocker, is born in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

1936: Barack Obama Sr., Kenyan economist who was the father of U.S. President Barack Obama, is born in Nyang'oma Kogelo, Kenya.

1929: Tibor Rubin, Hungarian born Holocaust survivor who immigrated to the United States and received a belated Medal of Honor for his bravery in the Korean War, is born in Paszto, Hungary.

1917: Richard Boone, U.S. actor who starred on TV's "Have Gun – Will Travel," is born in Los Angeles, California.

1914: E.G. Marshall, U.S. actor known best for his role as Juror No. 4 in "12 Angry Men," is born in Owatonna, Minnesota.

1913: Robert Mondavi, U.S. winemaker who founded the Robert Mondavi Winery, the first major Napa Valley winery established after Prohibition, is born in Virginia, Minnesota.

Always convinced that California wines could compete with the European greats, Mondavi engaged in the first French-American wine venture when he formed a limited partnership with the legendary French vintner Baron Philippe de Rothschild to grow and make the ultrapremium Opus One at Oakville, California. The venture's first vintage was in 1979. Read more

1913: Sammy Cahn, U.S. songwriter whose compositions include "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" and "Three Coins in the Fountain," is born in New York, New York.

Cahn was born to write for Frank Sinatra. The award-winning songwriter wrote so many hits for Ol' Blue Eyes that he was, essentially, Sinatra's unofficial official songwriter. "Love and Marriage"? Cahn wrote that one. "Come Fly With Me"? That was Cahn's, too. "The Tender Trap," "Time After Time," "Five Minutes More" – all are Cahn classics. Read more

1908: Bud Collyer, U.S. actor and announcer who was the first host of TV's "To Tell the Truth," is born in New York, New York.

1903: Jeanette MacDonald, U.S. actress and singer known best for musicals including "The Love Parade" and "One Hour With You," is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

