Born March 5

Andy Gibb made a name for himself as a pop star, no mean feat considering that his brothers, the Bee Gees, were already busy making the Gibb name famous. As a solo artist, Gibb released such classic pop songs as "I Just Want To Be Your Everything," "(Love Is) Thicker Than Water" and "Shadow Dancing." He also starred in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on Broadway and hosted television's Solid Gold in the early 1980s. Years of cocaine use weakened his heart, however, and he died of an infection shortly after he turned 30. We remember Gibb's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including country music legend Patsy Cline.

1958: Andy Gibb, English singer who had numerous hit songs including "Shadow Dancing" and who was the younger brother of Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees, is born in Manchester, England.

While he sought his own identity, he didn’t stray far from the family business. At 13, he began performing in Ibiza, a tourist destination in Spain popular with vacationing Brits. While it was generally assumed he would join the Bee Gees when he got old enough, Andy was determined to forge his own path. Well, sort of. His first band, Melody Fayre, was named after a Bee Gees song. The first song he recorded in a studio, “My Father Was Reb,” was written by his older brother Maurice. Read more

1956: Teena Marie, U.S. singer-songwriter known for hits including "Lovergirl," is born in Santa Monica, California.

The cover of her album Wild and Peaceful did not feature her image, with Motown apparently fearing backlash by audiences if they found out the songstress with the dynamic voice was white, according to her obituary by The Associated Press. But Marie notched her first hit, "I'm a Sucker for Your Love," and was on her way to becoming one of R&B's most revered queens. During her tenure with Motown, the singer-songwriter and musician produced passionate love songs and funk jam songs like "Need Your Lovin'," "Behind the Groove" and "Ooh La La La." Read more

1946: Richard Bell, Canadian pianist who was a member of the Full Tilt Boogie Band that backed Janis Joplin, is born in Toronto, Ontario.

1933: Tommy Tucker, U.S. singer-songwriter known best for his 1964 hit song, "Hi-Heel Sneakers," is born in Springfield, Ohio.

1929: J.B. Lenoir, U.S. blues singer-songwriter and guitarist who is a member of the Blues Hall of Fame, is born in Monticello, Mississippi.

1927: Jack Cassidy, U.S. actor who was the father of actors David, Shaun and Patrick Cassidy, is born in Queens, New York.

During his lifetime, the Tony Award-winning performer married twice – first to actress Evelyn Ward and later to stage and screen star Shirley Jones. Each marriage produced a son who would become a teen idol, surpassing both Dad and Mom in fame and adulation – David Cassidy (with Ward) and Shaun Cassidy (with Jones). Though the famous family members didn't always work together, David co-starred with Jones on The Partridge Family. Read more

1923: Laurence Tisch, U.S. businessman who co-founded the Loews Corp. and was the CEO of the CBS Television Network, is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1922: James Noble, U.S. actor best known for playing the Governor on the sitcom "Benson," is born in Dallas, Texas.

1914: Ursula Reit, German actress known best for playing Mrs. Gloop in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, is born in Wuppertal, Germany.

1908: Rex Harrison, English actor known best for playing Professor Henry Higgins in My Fair Lady on Broadway and on the big screen, is born in Huyton, England.

