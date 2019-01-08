Died January 8

Andrae Crouch was also known as the Father of Modern Gospel Music to contemporary Christian and gospel music professionals. He also collaborated with Stevie Wonder, Elton John, and Quincy Jones, and he conducted choirs that sang on the Michael Jackson hit "Man in the Mirror" and Madonna's "Like a Prayer." We remember Crouch's remarkable life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including the King, Elvis Presley.

2016: Otis Clay, U.S. R&B and blues singer who is a member of the Blues Hall of Fame, dies at 73.

2015: Andrae Crouch, U.S. gospel singer who won seven Grammy awards and worked with artists such as Michael Jackson and Madonna, dies at 72.

In a career that spanned more than half a century, Crouch wrote dozens of songs, including gospel favorites such as "The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power," ''My Tribute (To God Be the Glory)" and "Soon and Very Soon," which was sung at a public memorial to Michael Jackson. Read more

2015: Patsy Garrett, U.S. actress and singer who appeared on the television series "Nanny and the Professor" and "Room 222," dies at 93.

2013: Jeanne Manford, U.S. gay rights activist who co-founded PFLAG, a group for parents and friends of gay people, dies at 92.

2011: John Roll, U.S. federal judge from Arizona, 63, is shot and killed at an event held by U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.

Roll was appointed to the federal bench in 1991 by President George H.W. Bush, according to Roll's obituary by The Associated Press. He previously served as a state trial judge and as a judge on the midlevel Arizona Court of Appeals. He previously worked as a county and state prosecutor. Named chief judge for Arizona in 2006, Roll pushed for the placement of more judges on the court's bench as border violence swelled the district's caseload. Read more

2008: Clyde Otis, U.S. songwriter and music producer and the first African-American artists-and-repertoire executive for a major label, dies at 83.

2007: Yvonne De Carlo, Canadian actress who appeared in film and television roles and played Lily Munster on "The Munsters," dies of heart failure at 84.

By the early '60s, De Carlo's movie career was starting to dry up. She played a bit role here and there, but she might have faded into obscurity if it weren't for the good luck that brought her to "The Munsters." A whole new generation got to know her … and think of her as a mother figure. Decades after "The Munsters" first aired and years after De Carlo's death, she's still one of our favorite TV moms. Read more

2007: Jane Bolin, the first African-American woman to graduate Yale Law School and the first African-American female judge, dies at 98.

2002: Dave Thomas, U.S. fast-food hamburger entrepreneur who founded the Wendy's restaurant chain, dies of liver cancer at 69.

Thomas was a familiar face to many, thanks to the long-running series of commercials in which he starred. His folksy, self-effacing persona caught the public's eye and helped make his restaurants successful. We know Dave Thomas as the guy who chatted with us about burgers and salads, but there was a lot more to him than that – from his work to promote adoption awareness, to a strong commitment to education. Read more

1997: George Handy, U.S. jazz pianist and composer and arranger known best for his bebop arrangements, dies of heart disease at 76.

1996: Howard Taubman, U.S. music and theater critic for The New York Times, dies at 88.

1996: Francois Mitterrand, president of France from 1981 to 1995, dies of cancer at 79.

1995: Carlos Monzon, Argentine middleweight boxing champion from 1970 to 1977, dies in a car crash at 52.

1994: Pat Buttram, U.S. actor known best as Mr. Haney on the TV sitcom "Green Acres," dies of kidney failure at 78.

1994: Harvey Haddix, U.S. Major League Baseball pitcher and three-time All-Star known best for pitching a perfect 12-inning game for the Pittsburgh Pirates only to see them lose in the 13th, dies of emphysema at 68.

1991: Steve Clark, British guitarist for the rock band Def Leppard, dies of an accidental drug and alcohol overdose at 30.

1989: Kenneth McMillan, U.S. actor who appeared in "Serpico," dies of liver disease at 56.

1981: Woody Chambliss, U.S. character actor who played Mr. Lathrop on "Gunsmoke," dies at 66.

1978: Walter Kiernan, TV game show host of "I've Got a Secret" and other early television game shows, dies at 75.

1958: Paul Pilgrim, U.S. Olympic athlete who won three gold medals at the 1904 and 1906 Summer Olympics, dies at 74.

1642: Galileo Galilei, Italian astronomer known as the father of modern astronomy, dies at 77.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including the King, Elvis Presley.