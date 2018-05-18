Died May 18

We remember the talented rock star Chris Cornell today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including vocalist and TV personality Perry Como.

2017: Chris Cornell, lead singer for the Seattle grunge group Soundgarden and later Audioslave whose keening vocals helped vault the former band into the stratosphere during the 1980s and 1990s, dies at 52.

2014: Jerry Vale, U.S. singer whose well-known songs include “You Don’t Know Me” and “Volare,” dies at 83.

Vale's recording of "The Star-Spangled Banner" in the 1960s was played at sporting events for years. While his albums failed to make the charts in the early 1970s, Vale remained a popular club act. He also appeared as himself in the movies "Goodfellas," "Casino," and on the TV series "The Sopranos." Vale was a friend of fellow Italian-American crooner Frank Sinatra, and he was an honorary pallbearer at Sinatra's funeral May 20, 1998.

2013: Claramae Turner, U.S. opera singer known best for playing Nettie Fowler in the movie "Carousel," dies at 92.

2013: Arthur Malet, English-born U.S. character actor who appeared in the movies "Hook" and "Mary Poppins" and appeared on such TV series as "The Donna Reed Show," dies at 85.

2013: Steve Forrest, U.S. actor known best for his role as Hondo Harrelson on the TV series "S.W.A.T.," dies at 87.

2012: Peter Jones, Australian musician who was the drummer for the band Crowded House from 1994 until 1996, dies at 49.

2009: Wayne Allwine, U.S. voice actor who was the voice of Mickey Mouse from 1977 until 2009, dies at 62.

2009: Dolla, U.S. rap artist who recorded with fellow rapper T.I., dies at 21.

2008: Joseph Pevney, U.S. director whose movies included "Tammy and the Bachelor" and "Man of a Thousand Faces" and who also directed TV series such as "Star Trek" and "Bonanza," dies at 96.

Pevney began his movie career as an actor, most notably with his performance in "Body and Soul," transitioning to director of more than 35 films, among them "Man of a Thousand Faces" with James Cagney, "Tammy and the Bachelor" with Debbie Reynolds, "Away All Boats," "Six Bridges to Cross," "Female on the Beach" with Joan Crawford, "Crowded Sky," and "Torpedo Run."

2004: Elvin Jones, U.S. musician who was a prominent jazz drummer and who was a member of the John Coltrane Quartet, dies at 76.

1999: Betty Robinson, U.S. athlete who was the winner of the gold medal in the first Olympic 100 meter race held for women at the 1928 Games and also won a gold medal in the 4X100 relay at the 1936 Games, dies at 87.

1997: Bridgette Andersen, U.S. child actress who was known for starring in the movie "Savannah Smiles" and also appeared on the TV sitcom "Family Ties," dies at 21.

1995: Elizabeth Montgomery, U.S. actress who was well-known for playing Samantha Stephens on the hit sitcom "Bewitched," dies of cancer at 62.

Montgomery never won an Emmy as her dad did, but she was nominated nine times (plus four Golden Globe nominations). Her first Emmy nod was for a guest-starring role on an episode of "The Untouchables," "The Rusty Heller Story."

1995: Alexander Godunov, Russian-born ballet dancer and actor who defected to the U.S. and appeared in the films "Witness" and "Die Hard," dies at 45.

1995: Elisha Cook Jr., U.S. character actor who specialized in playing villains, including Wilmer in "The Maltese Falcon," dies of a stroke at 91.

1992: Skip Stephenson, U.S. comedian and actor known best for hosting the TV show "Real People," dies at 52.

1990: Jill Ireland, U.S. actress who starred in movies including "The Valachi Papers" opposite her husband, Charles Bronson, dies of breast cancer at 54.

1988: Daws Butler, U.S. voice actor who was the voice of many iconic cartoon characters including Yogi Bear, Elroy Jetson, and Huckleberry Hound, dies at 71.

When William Hanna and Joseph Barbera set up shop in 1957, they asked Butler to provide voices for some of their characters. It marked the beginning of a classic era of cartoons, and Butler was at the forefront with characters like Yogi Bear …

1981: William Saroyan, U.S. author and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright whose works included "The Human Comedy," dies at 72.

1981: Arthur O'Connell, U.S. actor who appeared in numerous movies including "Picnic," "Anatomy of a Murder," and the Elvis Presley movie "Kissin' Cousins," dies at 73.

1980: Ian Curtis, English singer-songwriter and lead singer for the alternative band Joy Division, dies by suicide at 23.

1967: Andy Clyde, Scottish actor who was remembered best for playing the farmer Cully Wilson on "Lassie" and neighbor George MacMichael on "The Real McCoys," dies at 75.

1963: Ernie Davis, U.S. college football running back who played for Syracuse and became the first African-American to win the Heisman Trophy, dies of leukemia at 23 before he gets the chance to play in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns.

1911: Gustav Mahler, Austrian composer who also was one of the leading conductors of his generation, dies at 50.

