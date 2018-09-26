Died September 26

Paul Newman was a legend of the silver screen and beyond. His noteworthy films are too many to list, but some of the greatest include "The Color of Money," for which he won an Academy Award, "The Hustler," "Hud," and "Road to Perdition." Off screen, he was as iconic as he was when he acted. His Newman's Own food company donates profits to charity, and his altruism didn't stop there – he also founded Safe Water Network, developing drinking water systems for people in need, and SeriousFun Children's Network, which presents camps and programs for children with serious illnesses. And his 50-year marriage to Joanne Woodward was a romantic ideal for many who admired the couple's quiet devotion to each other. We remember Newman's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2013: Mario Montez, Puerto Rican actor who was one of Andy Warhol's superstars, appearing in many of his movies, dies at 78.

2012: Johnny Lewis, U.S. actor known best for playing Kip "Half-Sack" Epps on the television series "Sons of Anarchy," dies at 28.

2012: M'el Dowd, U.S. actress who appeared in the movie "F/X" and on the television series "Law & Order," dies at 79.

2010: Gloria Stuart, U.S. actress who had a long career in Hollywood, starring in the movie "The Invisible Man" in 1933 and nominated for an Oscar for her role in the movie "Titanic," dies at 100.

In her youth, Stuart was a blond beauty who starred in B pictures as well as some higher-profile ones such as "The Invisible Man," Busby Berkeley's "Gold Diggers of 1935," and two Shirley Temple movies, "Poor Little Rich Girl" and "Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm," according to her obituary by The Associated Press. But by the mid-1940s she had retired. She resumed acting in the 1970s, doing occasional television and film work. But Stuart's later career would have remained largely a footnote if James Cameron had not chosen her for his 1997 epic about the doomed luxury liner that struck an iceberg and sank on its maiden voyage in 1912. Read more

2008: Paul Newman, U.S. actor, professional race car driver, and entrepreneur who was a Hollywood icon, starring in such movies as "The Hustler," "Cool Hand Luke," and "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," dies at 83.

As an actor, he was nominated nine times for an Academy Award and finally won for playing the aging pool shark Fast Eddie Felson in "The Color of Money" (1986), a role he first played in 1961's "The Hustler." Newman earned his first Tony nomination for his role in the 2003 Broadway revival of "Our Town," and an Emmy nomination for the televised presentation of the play on Public Broadcasting Service/Showtime. He won an Emmy in 2005 for the miniseries "Empire Falls," his last on-screen role. Read more

2006: Byron Nelson, U.S. professional golfer who won five major championships, including two Masters titles, dies at 94.

Known as Lord Byron for his elegant swing and gentle manner, Nelson won 31 of 54 tournaments in 1944-45. Then, at age 34, he retired after the 1946 season to spend more time on his Texas ranch. Read more

2003: Robert Palmer, English singer-songwriter and musician who had solo hit songs in the 1980s such as "Addicted to Love" and was lead vocalist for the Power Station, who had a hit song with "Some Like It Hot," dies of a heart attack at 54.

The singer had known success before '85 – a top-20 hit with "Every Kinda People," a Billboard year-end chart topper with "Bad Case of Loving You" – but nothing could have prepared him, or his fans, for what 1985 would bring: Two platinum albums (one with the Power Station, one solo); four hot singles (with more to follow in 1986 from his year-end release "Riptide"); and a prominent entry in the annals of 1980s' pop culture with the unmistakable styling of his iconic videos. Read more

2003: Shawn Lane, U.S. guitarist who collaborated with musicians such as Ringo Starr, Johnny Cash, and Waylon Jennings, dies at 40.

2000: Richard Mulligan, U.S. actor known for his roles as Burt Campbell on the sitcom "Soap" and as Dr. Harry Weston on "Golden Girls" and "Empty Nest," dies at 67.

Mulligan's TV series were huge hits, but they weren't the only notable things he did. We also loved his 1986 appearance on "The Twilight Zone," in which he reprised a role originated by Art Carney in 1959. Read more

1998: Betty Carter, U.S. jazz singer considered one of the greatest of all time and known for her improvisational technique, dies at 69.

The legendary chanteuse entered the jazz world late, toward the end of the era when big bands were king, but her timing allowed her to stand out. One of the last great big band vocalists, she became known for her breathy style and masterful scatting. And she was more than a Grammy-winning singer – she was a businesswoman who founded her own record label, Bet-Car Records, and an educator who loved sprinkling lessons about jazz history into her concerts at colleges and universities. Read more

1991: Billy Vaughn, U.S. singer, multi-instrumentalist and orchestra leader who charted 42 singles on the Billboard charts, dies at 72.

1984: John Facenda, U.S. sports broadcaster known as the voice of NFL Films from 1965 until his death, dies at 71.

1979: John Cromwell, U.S. director and actor who directed "Of Human Bondage" starring Bette Davis, dies at 91.

1973: Anna Magnani, Italian actress who won the Academy Award for best actress in 1955 for her role in "The Rose Tattoo," dies at 65.

1972: Charles Correll, U.S. radio comedian known best for his role as Andy on the "Amos 'n' Andy" radio show, dies at 82.

1966: Helen Kane, U.S. pop singer well-known for her signature song "I Wanna Be Loved By You," dies at 62.

1961: Juanita Hansen, U.S. film actress who was a star during the silent era, dies at 66.

1945: Bela Bartok, Hungarian composer and pianist who is considered one of the most important composers of the 20th century, dies at 64.

1937: Bessie Smith, who was the most popular female U.S. blues singer of the 1920s and 1930s, dies of injuries sustained in an auto accident at 43.

1902: Levi Strauss, U.S. businessman who created the first company to manufacture blue jeans, dies at 73.

1820: Daniel Boone, U.S. pioneer and frontiersman whose exploits made him one of the first folk heroes of the United States, dies at 85.

