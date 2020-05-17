Geno Silva
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geno's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geno Silva





Geno Silva died in Los Angeles on May 9, 2020, of complications from frontotemporal degeneration, with which he had been afflicted for 15 years.

Born in Albuquerque on January 20, 1948 to parents Jerry and Lucille Silva, Geno grew up in the Barelas neighborhood with his sister, Liz Gallegos and brother, Jerry Silva. After moving to Los Angeles, Geno appeared in over 100 films, television shows and plays during his decades-long career as an actor. Geno is survived by his wife, Pamela Phillips; daughter, Lucia Silva and husband Micah, granddaughter Eva Redman; grandson Levon Redman; sister Liz Gallegos, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Jerry Silva.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved