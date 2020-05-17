Geno Silva











Geno Silva died in Los Angeles on May 9, 2020, of complications from frontotemporal degeneration, with which he had been afflicted for 15 years.



Born in Albuquerque on January 20, 1948 to parents Jerry and Lucille Silva, Geno grew up in the Barelas neighborhood with his sister, Liz Gallegos and brother, Jerry Silva. After moving to Los Angeles, Geno appeared in over 100 films, television shows and plays during his decades-long career as an actor. Geno is survived by his wife, Pamela Phillips; daughter, Lucia Silva and husband Micah, granddaughter Eva Redman; grandson Levon Redman; sister Liz Gallegos, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Jerry Silva.





