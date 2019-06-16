Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr Hugo Ralph Usala. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Memorial Mass will be Monday, June 17, 6:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Chapel with Rev. Hugo Victor Andrade celebrating. Funeral arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home.



Born July 4, 1932, in New Britain, Connecticut, he graduated in 1954 with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bates College where he held a Travelli Scholar-Athlete scholarship.



He received a Master's degree in 1957 and his PhD in organic chemistry in 1959 from Purdue University where he was an assistant instructor and where he completed a Post-Doctorate in physical chemistry. In 1972, he received his MBA from the University of Delaware.



Dr. Usala joined the E.I. DuPont Company of Wilmington, DE in 1959. As senior research associate, he served in various supervisory research and development positions with several patents to his credit. In retirement he pursued his interest in classical music and in poetry, having authored a collection of poems dedicated to his grandchildren.



His wife, Johanna, survives him as well as three sons and their wives: Stephen Jon and Faye of Amarillo, Anton-Lewis and Mary of Winterville, NC and Paul Dante and Janet of Annandale, VA. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Mark-Anton Usala; Julie Marie Kutch and husband Steven; Sr. Grace Miriam Usala, RSM; Michelle Lucia Usala; Colin James Usala and wife, Solange; John Dominic Usala; Claire Usala-Keithly and husband Steven; Grace Caroline Usala and Eve Elizabeth Usala; four great-grandchildren, Finnegean, Oonagna and Kieran Usala and Theodore Asher Keithly. A brother Louis and wife Joan of Bristol, CT also survive. His parents, Louis and Hilda Usala and a sister, Lydia Usala preceded him in death.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Autism Speaks, one East 33rd Street, 4th floor, New York, NY, 10016.





Hugo Ralph Usala, 86, died June 14. 2019.Memorial Mass will be Monday, June 17, 6:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Chapel with Rev. Hugo Victor Andrade celebrating. Funeral arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home.Born July 4, 1932, in New Britain, Connecticut, he graduated in 1954 with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bates College where he held a Travelli Scholar-Athlete scholarship.He received a Master's degree in 1957 and his PhD in organic chemistry in 1959 from Purdue University where he was an assistant instructor and where he completed a Post-Doctorate in physical chemistry. In 1972, he received his MBA from the University of Delaware.Dr. Usala joined the E.I. DuPont Company of Wilmington, DE in 1959. As senior research associate, he served in various supervisory research and development positions with several patents to his credit. In retirement he pursued his interest in classical music and in poetry, having authored a collection of poems dedicated to his grandchildren.His wife, Johanna, survives him as well as three sons and their wives: Stephen Jon and Faye of Amarillo, Anton-Lewis and Mary of Winterville, NC and Paul Dante and Janet of Annandale, VA. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Mark-Anton Usala; Julie Marie Kutch and husband Steven; Sr. Grace Miriam Usala, RSM; Michelle Lucia Usala; Colin James Usala and wife, Solange; John Dominic Usala; Claire Usala-Keithly and husband Steven; Grace Caroline Usala and Eve Elizabeth Usala; four great-grandchildren, Finnegean, Oonagna and Kieran Usala and Theodore Asher Keithly. A brother Louis and wife Joan of Bristol, CT also survive. His parents, Louis and Hilda Usala and a sister, Lydia Usala preceded him in death.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Autism Speaks, one East 33rd Street, 4th floor, New York, NY, 10016. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 16 to June 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close