ROBERTS, Christina Lee Christina Lee Roberts, known for giving the world's best hugs, tragically passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, in Charleston, South Carolina. She lived in Atlanta, Georgia and spent 36 joyful years on this earth. She was born on September 16, 1982 in Landstuhl, Germany, daughter of Russell L. (Rusty) Roberts and Anna Strini Roberts. She is survived by her mother Anna; father Rusty; brother Kevin P. Roberts; step-mother Cindy M. Roberts; step-brother Robert L. (Bobby) Chappell; step-grandmother Verna Moon; soul-mate Michael Towns; and many other loved ones. Christina earned two Bachelor's degrees from Georgia State University: Film/Video Production (2004) and Registered Nurse Bachelor of Science in Nursing (2017). She worked at Northside Hospital Women's Recovery Surgical Unit. She loved the beach, riding bikes on the Atlanta Beltline, kickboxing, and friends. Her pride and joy were her two dogs Layla and Ollie. She was known for her laugh and infectious smile which lit up any room she was present in. She was a ray of light and made everyone feel special. She was full of joy and had a heart of gold! She genuinely touched the lives of every person she ever met. A celebration of Christina's life will be held at Park Tavern, Piedmont Park, on Sunday August 11, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity her family believes Christina would be highly supportive of, Nursing Beyond Borders (nursingbeyondborders.org).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2019