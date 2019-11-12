|
|
MACKEY, Dan Dan Mackey of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019. Born and raised in Enid, Oklahoma, Dan attended the University of Oklahoma both as an undergraduate and medical student where he was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha honor medical society. He completed his medical education at the University of Virginia, specializing in Dermatology. After finishing his medical training, Dan began a life of world travel with his beloved wife, Sandra, as he took an assignment with the Peace Corps in Borneo providing healthcare for the Iban tribe. Dan's career in Atlanta began at the CDC before he opened his own practice. From 1978-80 and 1982-84, he was the head of the Dermatology department at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Upon his return to Atlanta, Dan worked with the Emory Clinic and was on the Medical School staff at Emory University where he trained dermatology residents. Dan loved nothing more than to travel the world, visiting more than 150 different countries in his lifetime. He was a philanthropist, a connoisseur of the arts, and an avid cook. He is survived by his son Colin, his daughter-in-law Patricia, and his pride and joy, his grandson, Adrian. Services will be held on Thursday, November 14, at 2 PM, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30327. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Emory University Movement Disorders Program.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 12, 2019