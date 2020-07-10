Secoriea Turner was killed during the July 4th weekend in Atlanta. She was 8.
The rising third grader at Kipp Ways Primary School, who would have turned 9 on Nov. 24, loved to post TikTok videos. She talked about being a nurse when she grew up, her family recalls.
She had a nickname, SeSe, but her mother preferred her real name, which came from her father's, Secoriey Williamson.
A GoFundMe page
has been established to help the family with expenses.
Atlanta film-maker Tyler Perry
has offered to pay for Secoriea Turner's funeralRead more about Secoriea Turner
on ajc.com