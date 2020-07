Secoriea Turner was killed during the July 4th weekend in Atlanta. She was 8.The rising third grader at Kipp Ways Primary School, who would have turned 9 on Nov. 24, loved to post TikTok videos. She talked about being a nurse when she grew up, her family recalls.She had a nickname, SeSe, but her mother preferred her real name, which came from her father's, Secoriey Williamson. GoFundMe page has been established to help the family with expenses.Atlanta film-maker Tyler Perry has offered to pay for Secoriea Turner's funeral Read more about Secoriea Turner on ajc.com